Rutgers Softball Adds Veteran Coach to Staff

{𝘞𝘦𝘭𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘛𝘰 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘚𝘤𝘢𝘳𝘭𝘦𝘵 𝘒𝘯𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘚𝘵𝘢𝘧𝘧 🥎 }

.

Nick French arrives “On The Banks” with experience across the SEC, CAA, Patriot, CUSA, America East & Pac-12, along with 5 seasons as a DI head coach & NCAA appearances at Arizona & Memphis

.#GoRU ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/uYHBmpKABH