Rutgers Softball Adds Veteran Coach to Staff
Rutgers softball has made a huge addition to its coaching staff ahead of the 2026 season, hiring longtime coach Nick French as an assistant coach.
French has over 18 years of experience across multiple conferences, including the SEC, Pac-12, Patriot, CAA, Conference USA, and American East, and will now take his talents to the Big Ten.
Most recently, French spent the 2025 season as an assistant on Towson's coaching staff, where he worked with the pitching staff. French also spent time there as an assistant in 2017.
French's other experience includes being the Director of Player Development at Georgia in 2024, and he was the head coach at Bryant University from 2019-2023. French also spent four years at Holy Cross, where he helped guide Gennifer Durham to throw the first perfect game in school history and only the second ever in Patriot League history.
While at Memphis, he was apart of the team's first-ever NCAA regional appearance in program history and had a stretch of 10 wins in a row in 2011.
Rutgers head coach Kristin Butler spoke about her excitement on bringing in such an experienced coach.
"We are so excited to welcome Nick to Rutgers, adding his wealth of experience and experience to our staff," said Butler via press release.
"He has been successful in all his stops, including at the Power 4 level. He will be able to contribute to all areas of the program, from offense to the bullpen. He enjoys recruiting and developing student-athletes, which is everything we need to be successful here, 'On The Banks.'"