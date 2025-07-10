Softball On SI's NCAA Division I All-Quarter-Century Team: First Base
There have been 25 seasons of NCAA Division I softball this century, and now it is time to recognize some of the greatest first basemen to play the game.
There are three players from the list below who will make the final roster.
The Softball On SI All-Quarter-Century team will be released in August.
Vote for five players below. Continue scrolling for information on each of the players.
The Oklahoma Sooners have a history of talented first basemen, and our list includes several of them, including Lauren Chamberlain, Shay Knighten, and Samantha Ricketts.
The Florida Gators (Ali Gardiner, Megan Bush), Alabama Crimson Tide (Ginger Jones, Jackie McClain), Washington Huskies (Baylee Klingler, Dena Tyson), UCLA Bruins (Megan Grant, Jordan Woolery), Arizona Wildcats (Jessi Harper, Leneah Manuma), Arkansas Razorbacks (Bri Ellis, Danielle Gibson) also have mutilple names nominated for the squad.
Australian softball legend Stacey Porter represents Hawaii and the powerful Veronica Nelson is Cal's lone nominee.
Sarah Beeson of Stanford had a standout career for the Card and Brandi Cross of UMass left her mark on the Minutewomen program.
Kim Wendland of Georgia, Jenny Topping of Cal State Fullerton, Garland Cooper of Northwestern, Jenna Hall of Illinois, Dorian Shaw of Michigan, and Tonya Callahan also made the first round of nominations.
The late Geri Ann Glasco was an All-American at Oregon. Tori Vidales was a star at Texas A&M and so was Haylee Lee.
Rounding out the initial round of nominees are Alex Powers of Florida State, Jade Rhodes of Auburn, Kayla Konwent of Wisconsin , Shaylon Govan of Baylor and Karina Gaskins of Notre Dame.
