Teagan Kavan Ties Cat Osterman for Most Career Wins in WCWS History at Texas

Texas starting pitcher/relief pitcher Teagan Kavan (17) celebrates after Game 1 of the Women's College World Series championship series between the Texas Longhorns at Texas Tech Red Raiders at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Texas won 2-1.
In Texas’ 2-1 defeat to Texas Tech in game one of the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) finals on Wednesday night, ace Teagan Kavan walked away with history. In her complete game victory, she has tied Cat Osterman for the most career wins at the WCWS in program history at five.

With a chance to take the record in Thursday night’s game, Osterman, who led the Longhorns to three WCWS appearances in 2003, 2005, and 2006, is totally rooting for Kavan to go after it on social media.

Kavan has been stellar in this WCWS with 15 strikeouts so far. Despite the Red Raiders scoring a fifth-inning run, the sophomore still has not allowed an earned run in 24 innings pitched across four appearances. She extended her consecutive pitching appearances with at least one strikeout to 41 straight games, and has struck out at least one batter in all of her appearances throughout the 2025 season. 

Though she had bumps in the road and struggled during Super Regionals against Clemson, Kavan has tuned up and has been a pivotal piece to this successful season. The Longhorns remain undefeated in the World Series and are one win away from winning the first national title in program history.

Nicole Reitz graduated from Indiana University Indianapolis with a degree in sports journalism in 2022 and has been writing about softball and baseball since 2018 .Her work has been published in various publications like Softball America, the Indianapolis Star, and SoxOn35th.

