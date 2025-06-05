Teagan Kavan Ties Cat Osterman for Most Career Wins in WCWS History at Texas
In Texas’ 2-1 defeat to Texas Tech in game one of the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) finals on Wednesday night, ace Teagan Kavan walked away with history. In her complete game victory, she has tied Cat Osterman for the most career wins at the WCWS in program history at five.
With a chance to take the record in Thursday night’s game, Osterman, who led the Longhorns to three WCWS appearances in 2003, 2005, and 2006, is totally rooting for Kavan to go after it on social media.
Kavan has been stellar in this WCWS with 15 strikeouts so far. Despite the Red Raiders scoring a fifth-inning run, the sophomore still has not allowed an earned run in 24 innings pitched across four appearances. She extended her consecutive pitching appearances with at least one strikeout to 41 straight games, and has struck out at least one batter in all of her appearances throughout the 2025 season.
Though she had bumps in the road and struggled during Super Regionals against Clemson, Kavan has tuned up and has been a pivotal piece to this successful season. The Longhorns remain undefeated in the World Series and are one win away from winning the first national title in program history.
More News: WCWS Championship Series: Botched Intentional Walk Gives Texas Softball Game 1 Win
More News: College Softball Coaches Sound Off on Brutal Obstruction Call in WCWS Finals Game 1
More News: Texas Softball Senior to Retire After WCWS Championship Series, Turns Down Pro Offer