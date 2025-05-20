Tennessee's Karlyn Pickens named Softball America's Pitcher of the Year
Softball America released their 2025 All America Award winners and Tennessee's Karlyn Pickens took home pitcher of the year honors.
Pickens's performance in the circle has been outstanding. She leads the nation with a whopping 0.90 ERA and currently has a 22-8 overall record. Pickens has 252 strikeouts on the year to just 54 walks. She has pitched in 186.1 innings, allowing 46 runs on 112 hits and batters hold a .148 average against her.
The award adds to her growing list of accolades, as she is also a First-Team All-American by Softball America, SEC pitcher of the year, and All-SEC First Team.
In her 37 appearances, she has started 27, tossed 20 complete games and has had six shutouts.
Pickens is one of two Volunteers to be recognized by Softball America. Taylor Pannell was also named a First- Team All American.
Pickens and the Vols will host Nebraska in the Knoxville Super Regional this weekend. The first game is set for Friday at 7:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on ESPN2, while game two is Saturday at 5:00 pm ET
This is a rematch of the first game of the 2025 season where Nebraska took down Tennessee 7-1.
Here is a full list of the 2025 Softball America Awards.