Softball On SI

Texas Softball: Teagan Kavan Named WCWS Most Outstanding Player

Sarah Person

Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan (17) throws a pitch in the sixth inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during game two of the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series finals at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan (17) throws a pitch in the sixth inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during game two of the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series finals at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Texas softball took home their first-ever WCWS title on Friday night behind the stellar arm of ace Teagan Kavan in the circle.

Kavan pitched 31.2 innings in six games without allowing a single earned run throughout the tournament. Those numbers earned her the WCWS Most Outstanding Player.

Kavan, along with four other Longhorns, was named to the All-Tournament Team. Reese Atwood, Joley Mitchell, Mia Scott, and Katie Stewart all made the list.

In game three, she went all seven innings, and despite giving up four runs on eight hits, it ended up being enough. After a five-spot in the first inning, Texas never looked back and dominated from start to finish, defeating Texas Tech 10-6 en route to their first-ever WCWS title.

Others who made the all-tournament team include NiJaree Canady and Mihyia Davis from Texas Tech, and Tennessee's Taylor Pannell and Karlyn Pickens.

Sam Landry and Ella Parker from Oklahoma and Ole Miss's Aliyah Binford round out the selections.

More News: WCWS Finals: Texas Softball Captures Program’s First NCAA Championship

More News: NiJaree Canady Signs Second Seven-Figure NIL Deal with Texas Tech

More News: Former LSU Pitcher Sydney Berzon Commits to Oklahoma

Published |Modified
Sarah Person
SARAH PERSON

Sarah Person was born and raised in Nebraska and has lived there her whole life. She is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and broadcasting. She did everything during her time at UNL, including writing, anchoring, broadcasting, and photography. Sarah has had a lifelong passion for sports and is excited to continue that passion through her work for Softball on SI.

Home/College