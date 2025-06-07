Texas Softball: Teagan Kavan Named WCWS Most Outstanding Player
Texas softball took home their first-ever WCWS title on Friday night behind the stellar arm of ace Teagan Kavan in the circle.
Kavan pitched 31.2 innings in six games without allowing a single earned run throughout the tournament. Those numbers earned her the WCWS Most Outstanding Player.
Kavan, along with four other Longhorns, was named to the All-Tournament Team. Reese Atwood, Joley Mitchell, Mia Scott, and Katie Stewart all made the list.
In game three, she went all seven innings, and despite giving up four runs on eight hits, it ended up being enough. After a five-spot in the first inning, Texas never looked back and dominated from start to finish, defeating Texas Tech 10-6 en route to their first-ever WCWS title.
Others who made the all-tournament team include NiJaree Canady and Mihyia Davis from Texas Tech, and Tennessee's Taylor Pannell and Karlyn Pickens.
Sam Landry and Ella Parker from Oklahoma and Ole Miss's Aliyah Binford round out the selections.