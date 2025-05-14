Softball On SI

Top 10 Finalists Revealed for 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year

The race for the 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year heats up as the Top 10 Finalists are officially revealed.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Arkansas infielder Bri Ellis (77) celebrates after hitting a walkout grand slam to win the game during a SEC softball tournament second-round game against Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Arkansas won 5-1.
Arkansas infielder Bri Ellis (77) celebrates after hitting a walkout grand slam to win the game during a SEC softball tournament second-round game against Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Arkansas won 5-1. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USA Softball revealed the top 10 finalists in the running for the 2025 USA Softball Player of the Year on Wednesday morning.

Highlighting the list are five pitchers, including three two-way players, and five position players.

According to the press release, the award is considered the most prestigious individual honor in Division I college softball. The USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award aims to recognize Division I softball players' outstanding athletic achievement throughout the season.

The list includes one fifth-year student, three seniors, five juniors, and one sophomore representing 10 universities across four conferences – all are considered Power 4 schools.

Here is the list in its entirety:

Jordy Bahl, Nebraska, P/UT, Jr.

NiJaree Canady, Texas Tech, P, Jr.

Bri Ellis, Arkansas, 1B, Sr.

Kendra Falby, Florida, OF, Sr.

Lyndsey Grein, Oregon, P, Jr.

Cori McMillan, Virginia Tech, OF, Sr.

Devyn Netz, Arizona, P/INF, 5th Yr.

Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee, P, Jr.

Isa Torres, Florida State, SS, So.

Jordan Woolery, UCLA, 3B, Jr.

