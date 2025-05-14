Top 10 Finalists Revealed for 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year
USA Softball revealed the top 10 finalists in the running for the 2025 USA Softball Player of the Year on Wednesday morning.
Highlighting the list are five pitchers, including three two-way players, and five position players.
According to the press release, the award is considered the most prestigious individual honor in Division I college softball. The USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award aims to recognize Division I softball players' outstanding athletic achievement throughout the season.
The list includes one fifth-year student, three seniors, five juniors, and one sophomore representing 10 universities across four conferences – all are considered Power 4 schools.
Here is the list in its entirety:
Jordy Bahl, Nebraska, P/UT, Jr.
NiJaree Canady, Texas Tech, P, Jr.
Bri Ellis, Arkansas, 1B, Sr.
Kendra Falby, Florida, OF, Sr.
Lyndsey Grein, Oregon, P, Jr.
Cori McMillan, Virginia Tech, OF, Sr.
Devyn Netz, Arizona, P/INF, 5th Yr.
Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee, P, Jr.
Isa Torres, Florida State, SS, So.
Jordan Woolery, UCLA, 3B, Jr.