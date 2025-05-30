UCLA, Oregon WCWS Game Delayed by Lighting Issues, Sparking 'Pac-12 After Dark' Flashbacks
When UCLA and Oregon both moved to the Big 10 after the dismantling of the Pac-12, gone were the days of "Pac-12 After Dark," which signified the late-night battles between schools.
But the iconic phrase lived on late Thursday night.
After the start of the game was delayed by more than an hour due to lightning in the OKC area, the game was delayed two more times as the lights in the stadium went out.
After the second time, umpires and coaches gathered to see what to do about the situation. Nearly five minutes passed and everyone decided to keep playing.
The cause of the lights going out isn't known, but if this happens while a ball is in play, it would be ruled a dead ball, and the game would pause due to player safety.
