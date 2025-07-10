UNCW Adds Former Florida State Softball Assistant To Coaching Staff
North Carolina Wilmington softball has announced a huge addition to its coaching staff ahead of next season as former Florida State assistant Kyle Holton will take over as pitching coach for the Seahawks.
Holton spent the past two seasons as a graduate assistant for Florida State. He helped guide the Seminoles to an Atlantic Coast Conference best 2.20 ERA and 49 wins with 15 shutouts. Holton also led Florida State to a regular-season ACC title and two appearances in the NCAA Super Regionals.
Before his time in Tallahassee, he had a stint at Ole Miss, where he was a graduate assistant and student manager. Holton was a part of two NCAA regional appearances. He also helped coach at the youth level with the Georgia Bombers 18U team in Atlanta.
Head Coach Ashley Wade has high praise for Holton.
"As one of the top young coaches in softball, Kyler has known nothing but success and has a reputation for developing pitchers," Wade said in a press release ."His passion for the game and commitment to our program's culture, combined with his work ethic, knowledge and impressive postseason experience, will make an immediate and profound impact on our team."
Holton also spoke on his excitement for the new role.
"I'm fired up to join this program—stepping on campus felt like home and I knew right away it was the right fit," he said. "I'm pumped to collaborate with this driven coaching staff and help elevate our pitchers to the next level."