USA Softball Names Arkansas Star Bri Ellis 2025 Player of the Year
USA Softball has announced Arkansas's Bri Ellis as the 2025 Player of the Year.
Ellis beat out Nebraska's Jordy Bahl and Texas Tech's NiJaree Canady, who were the other two finalists.
The senior first baseman addressed the room at the player's banquet in Oklahoma City after receiving the award.
“It feels wrong being here without my team,” Ellis said. “None of this was possible without them, and I love them so much. I just wish that they could be here with me to experience this, so hug your teammates a little extra tight today for me, because I miss mine a lot.”
Ellis had an outstanding year for the Razorbacks. Ellis was third in the nation in home runs with 26, which was an Arkansas single-season program record. She scored 68 runs on 59 hits and added 72 RBIs. The standout infielder also ranks first in the NCAA in on-base percentage (.639) and slugging percentage (1.090).
Ellis is the first player in the Arkansas program history to win the award. This comes after she also became the first Razorback to win Softball America's Player of the Year.
In addition to the two national Player of the Year awards, Ellis was also named SEC Player of the Year, First-Team All-SEC, and All-SEC Defensive Team.
Arkansas just finished a historic season, advancing to its fourth Super Regional in program history. The Razorbacks were just one win away from making it to their first-ever Women's College World Series after a loss to Ole Miss in Game 3 in Fayetteville on Sunday.