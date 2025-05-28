Softball On SI

Watch: Every 2025 WCWS Team’s Super Regional-Clinching Moment

Texas Tech Athletics

Before the Women’s College World Series kicks off, take a moment to relive every clinching moment from all eight teams during Super Regionals.

These moments are sure to give you chills, including those of Texas Tech and Ole Miss, two teams that are moving on to the World Series for the first time in their program's history. 

Catch all the World Series action starting Thursday, with matchups between Florida and Texas, Oklahoma and Tennessee, Ole Miss and Texas Tech, and Oregon and UCLA. 

