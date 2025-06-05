WCWS Final Sets ESPN Record With Most-Watched Game 1 Ever
The 2025 Women’s College World Series Championship Series continues to be historic.
With two in-state teams competing for their first-ever national title in their program’s history, people at home are tuned in.
ESPN PR released data from Wednesday night's matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders, and 2.1 million viewers watched, becoming the most-watched WCWS Game 1 ever.
The Lone Star State battle became the fifth-most watched college softball game ever on ESPN platforms and was up 11 percent from 2024’s Game 1 between Oklahoma and Texas.
Fans at home weren’t disappointed either.
The 2-1 victory from Texas was full of action with an obstruction call that almost cost them the game, and Reese Atwood going after a pitch that was supposed to intentionally walk her.
Will Game 2 bring even more viewership?
Texas is one win away from a national title and is undefeated thus far in the WCWS, but with Texas Tech behind ace NiJaree Canady, anything can happen in this series.