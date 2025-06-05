Softball On SI

WCWS Final Sets ESPN Record With Most-Watched Game 1 Ever

Nicole Reitz

Jun 4, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan (17) and utility Reese Atwood (14) celebrate after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders in game one of the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series finals at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
Jun 4, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan (17) and utility Reese Atwood (14) celebrate after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders in game one of the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series finals at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The 2025 Women’s College World Series Championship Series continues to be historic.

With two in-state teams competing for their first-ever national title in their program’s history, people at home are tuned in. 

ESPN PR released data from Wednesday night's matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders, and 2.1 million viewers watched, becoming the most-watched WCWS Game 1 ever.

stats
2025 Women's College World Series Viewership Date From Game One. / ESPN PR

The Lone Star State battle became the fifth-most watched college softball game ever on ESPN platforms and was up 11 percent from 2024’s Game 1 between Oklahoma and Texas.

Fans at home weren’t disappointed either.

The 2-1 victory from Texas was full of action with an obstruction call that almost cost them the game, and Reese Atwood going after a pitch that was supposed to intentionally walk her. 

Will Game 2 bring even more viewership?

Texas is one win away from a national title and is undefeated thus far in the WCWS, but with Texas Tech behind ace NiJaree Canady, anything can happen in this series. 

Nicole Reitz graduated from Indiana University Indianapolis with a degree in sports journalism in 2022 and has been writing about softball and baseball since 2018 .Her work has been published in various publications like Softball America, the Indianapolis Star, and SoxOn35th.

