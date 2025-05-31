West Texas A&M Two-Way Player Emilee Boyer Named NFCA Player of the Year
West Texas A&M junior Emilee Boyer was named the Division II National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Player of the Year on Friday morning.
The two-way threat put together her best campaign yet as a Lady Buff, finishing the 2025 season with a .470 batting average, led DII with 22 home runs, 90 RBIs, and a .952 slugging percentage. She had 79 hits, reached base at a .581 clip with 44 walks, and scored 59 runs.
On the mound, Boyer was just as immaculate. She was 28-4 in 40 appearances with a 2.40 ERA and 236 strikeouts. She recorded five shutouts, and two saves, and held her opponents to a .206 batting average in 183.2 innings of work.
The Player of the Year award was established in 2015 to recognize the outstanding athletic achievements of softball student-athletes in NCAA Division II. In 2019, the Association expanded the award to include a Player and Pitcher of the Year.
Boyer becomes just the second Lady Buff in program history to achieve the honor after Shanna McBroom in 2021.
This of course isn’t the only accolade Boyer has racked up this season. The three-time NFCA All-American was also named the D2CCA Ron Lenz Player of the Year and the Lone Star Conference Player and Pitcher of the Year.