Why Arkansas Softball's Transfer Class Ranks No.5
Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel and her staff are coming off a 44-14 mark in 2025, which featured their eighth-consecutive NCAA Tournament berth and fourth NCAA Super Regional appearance in program history.
Though the Razorbacks lost their strongest bat, USA Player of the Year, Bri Ellis, to graduation, they had much success in the transfer portal, picking up two strong offensive pieces.
These additions, who look to make a winning 2026 season, landed the Razorbacks No.5 on Softball America’s transfer class rankings.
Here’s a deep dive into the two seniors who are joining Fayetteville and what to expect in the coming season.
Transferred In:
- Dakota Kennedy (Arizona)
- Tianna Bell (Cal)
Dakota Kennedy
An NFCA All-American and a Rawlings Gold Glove Award recipient in left field, Kennedy heads to the Razorbacks after three years with Arizona. During her three seasons as a Wildcat, she posted a .399 batting average with 180 hits, 26 doubles, six triples, 28 home runs, 94 RBI, 91 walks, and 302 total bases while scoring 147 runs and stealing 22 bases.
In the outfield, she owns a career .996 fielding percentage with 248 putouts and eight assists in 257 chances.
Kennedy started 44 of Arizona’s 61 games, but missed 17 due to a broken hand. She still had a career-high year, recording a .444 batting average, a .539 on-base percentage, a .689 slugging percentage, and a 1.228 OPS.
Tianna Bell
After three standout years at Cal, the two-time All-Conference and NFCA All-Region honoree brings her powerful bat and infield expertise to Arkansas.
During her three seasons as a Golden Bear, Bell batted .305 with 129 hits, 18 doubles, 32 home runs, 108 RBI, 45 walks, and 70 runs scored.
Starting all 58 games at first base in 2025, she hit .347 with 61 hits, 15 home runs, 10 doubles, 35 runs scored, and 116 total bases.
Bell led Cal in slugging percentage (.659), RBIs (54), home runs (15), and total bases (116). Defensively, she recorded a .991 fielding percentage with 308 putouts and 11 assists in 322 chances.