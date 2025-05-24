Why Florida Softball Wears Sunflowers on Saturdays
If you are tuning into the Gainesville Super Regional you probably noticed the signature yellow sunflowers in the Florida softball players’ hair as well as embroidered sunflower on head coach Tim Walton’s polo.
The sunflower tradition, worn on Saturdays is a long standing tradition that dates back to honorary team member Heather Braswell. Braswell was a Florida softball dugout mainstay from 2009-2014. Braswell was adopted by the team in 2009 after she beat brain cancer and remained a regular member of the Florida teams at practices, games, and softball events until 2014.
Braswell battled brain cancer again in 2014 when her tumor returned, but unfortunately this time, she lost her battle with the disease.
Despite Braswell’s passing, her impact is still felt within Florida softball as each year the players display the signature bright yellow sunflower in their ponytails, buns, and braids, as well as the team invites another pediatric cancer patient to join the team.