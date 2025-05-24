Softball On SI

Why Florida Softball Wears Sunflowers on Saturdays

Allison Smith

Florida celebrates after defeating Oklahoma 6-4 during a NCAA softball game at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, May 3, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]
If you are tuning into the Gainesville Super Regional you probably noticed the signature yellow sunflowers in the Florida softball players’ hair as well as embroidered sunflower on head coach Tim Walton’s polo. 

The sunflower tradition, worn on Saturdays is a long standing tradition that dates back to honorary team member Heather Braswell. Braswell was a Florida softball dugout mainstay from 2009-2014. Braswell was adopted by the team in 2009 after she beat brain cancer and remained a regular member of the Florida teams at practices, games, and softball events until 2014. 

The late Heather Braswell jokes around with Florida Gators in their locker room.
The late Heather Braswell jokes around with Florida Gators in their locker room. / Gainsville Sun

Braswell battled brain cancer again in 2014 when her tumor returned, but unfortunately this time, she lost her battle with the disease. 

Despite Braswell’s passing, her impact is still felt within Florida softball as each year the players display the signature bright yellow sunflower in their ponytails, buns, and braids, as well as the team invites another pediatric cancer patient to join the team.

