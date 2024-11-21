6 Best-Selling Sports Trading Card Boxes And Sets On Amazon Right Now For NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL Fans
Sports trading cards hold a special place in the hearts of fans and collectors.
From sought-after rookie cards to elusive rare finds, these top five trading card boxes and sets are flying off the shelves. And whether you're a casual fan or a die-hard collector, the thrill of opening each pack promises endless excitement.
So whether you're looking to add to your personal collection or searching for a holiday gift, here's the best-selling trading card boxes and sets on Amazon from Panini, Topps and more.
2024 Panini Score Football NFL Trading Card Blaster Box
Bought in the past month: 7,000
Details:
Each box contains six packs with 22 cards per pack for a total of 132 cards. Each box includes 33 rookies, 4 green parallels, 1 gold insert, 22 inserts and one exclusive numbered parallel.
Top Review:
5/5 Stars - "Definitely worth the money. Had P. Mahomes, Isiah P and Tyrek Hill. Would highly recommend."
Get it on Amazon for $32.95 (6% OFF)
2024 Topps Baseball Complete Set Factory Sealed Box Set
Bought in the past month: 6,000
Details:
This complete set from has over 700 cards from the Topps Baseball Series 1 and Series 2, making it perfect for beginner collectors to get their favorite players and rookies.
Top Review:
5/5 Stars - "Received my order today. It was very well packaged. It came sealed and in mint condition as advertised. Would buy again"
Get it on Amazon for $47.99 (Now 20% OFF)
2024 Panini Donruss Elite NFL Football Trading Cards Blaster Box
Bought in the past month: 5,000
Details:
This complete set features 200 cards, including 100 base and 100 rookies. You can also find one blaster exclusive aspirations shimmer or status explosion.
Top Review:
4/5 Stars - "Decent product. 2 # cards in one box is alwasy a bonus. Only 2 RCs in the whole box which was disspapointing. But some nice QB cards."
2023-24 Panini Mosaic Basketball NBA Blaster Box
Bought in the past month: 2,000
Details:
This box contains 6 cards per set and six sets per box for a total of 36 cards. You'll find four prizms per box on average, and can look for the ultra-rare mosaic genesis prizms.
Top Review:
5/5 Stars - "Excellent cards, really high quality. And my son pulled a Green Prizm Wemby rookie card in the first pack he opened. As well as a silver Prizm Naz Reid (ggyyeeaaaa). And a Green Prizm Steph. And a Giannis Thunder Road. Sick."
Get it on Amazon for $36.88
2024-2025 Upper Deck MVP Hockey Series Blaster Box
Bought in the past month: 1,000
Details:
The box contains 15 packs (13 packs plus 2 bonus packs) with six cards per pack for a total of 90 cards. Each pack contains a chance for rookie cards, #1 draft picks cards, and blaster exclusive exclusive gold scripts.
Top Review:
5/5 Stars - "We got these for a birthday gift for my sons friend. He loved going through them and even got a few from his favorite team."
Get it on Amazon for $39.99
100 Vintage Football Cards in Old Sealed Wax Packs
Bought in the past month: 1,000
Top Review:
5/5 Stars - "These were all sealed and in like new condition. Since they are older packs, you never know what valuable player you might stumble upon. Worth the purchase for all collectors out there."
Get it on Amazon for $7.49
