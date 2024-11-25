Amazon's Sports Memorabilia Store Has Some Unbelievably Expensive Items
It might not be the first place you go for sports memorabilia, but Amazon has a ton of products available in their sports memorabilia section. And while you'd expect to find items for every budget available, you might not expect to see them topping $500,000.
Here's some of the most expensive sports memorabilia items available for sale on Amazon. And don't forget, since you're buying from Amazon 2-day shipping is included!
Cal Ripken Jr. 1981 Rookie MLB Debut Signed Game Used Jersey
This Cal Ripken is currently listed on Amazon for an eye-watering $561,270.59. The listing says authenticity is provided by Fanatics, and it includes a COA by MEARS. More pictures can be found in the listing. If you've got the cash, why not get yourself this ultra-rare jersey?
Check out more pictures on Amazon
Signed Babe Ruth American League Ball
This official American League ball, signed by Babe Ruth, comes in at a jaw-dropping $240,539.39. The listing says authenticity is provided by James Spense Authentication (JSA), with the letter of authenticity provided.
Check out the autograph on Amazon
More signed Babe Ruth balls can be found on the memorabilia site, with this one listed at $160,357.49.
2018 Topps NOW Trout, Pujols, Ohtani Triple Angels Autograph Plaque
For just $139,092.29, you can get yourself this triple autograph set that includes Mike Trout, Albert Pujols and Shohei Ohtani. Authenticity is provided by Fanatics with BGS 9.5.
1927 New York Yankees Team Signed Ball, Including Babe Ruth & Lou Gehrig
This 1927 ball signed by the Yankees team, including Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, is available for $120,266.09. Authenticity is provided by Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA). You can see more pictures of the different signatures on the ball if you head over to Amazon. A steal at just 120k?
1992 Magic Johnson Signed Game Used Team USA Olympics Jersey
This 1992 game worn USA Basketball jersey signed by Magic Johnson is going for a cool $64,138.49. It's authenticated by James Spense Authentication (JSA) and the listing includes various photos of the jersey and authentication documents.
Roberto Clemente Signed 1971 Game Issued Baseball Bat
There's a signed Lou Gehrig ball listed at $49,901.39, but we've already checked out a few balls so this 1971 game-issued Louisville Slugger bat signed by Robert Clemente takes the spot. It's currently listed at $48,101.39 and was authenticated by Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA).
More of the most expensive sports memorabilia items on Amazon
Larry Bird Game Used Signed 1992 Olympics Team USA Jersey - 57,119.49
Russell Wilson Framed Game Used Seattle Seahawks Nike Jersey - 41,031.89
Kobe Bryant Signed 2010-11 Los Angeles Lakers Game Issued Jersey - $28,857.99
Clayton Kershaw MLB Debut Signed Game Used Baseball - $28,055.69
Michael Jordan Signed Nike Chicago Bulls Size 50 Jersey - $24,550.19
Michael Jordan Signed 1991-92 Mitchell & Ness Bulls Jersey - $23,767.19
Michael Jordan Autographed 1991 Mitchell & Ness All-Star Jersey - $20,370.59
Mickey Mantle Yankees 1951-1968 Signed Mitchell Ness Jersey - $16,390.79
