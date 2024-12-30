Best Racing Games For Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch & PC
Racing games have been a staple of video games for decades. Many of the originals you probably recognize: Pole Position, Out Run, R.C. Pro Am, there were a ton of classics that started the genre. But as gaming systems have evolved over the years - so have the racing games themselves.
These days, consoles and PCs are flooded with great racing games. We’ve done our research and found the best simulation and arcade-style racing games for each platform. Browse below so you can rush toward the starting line.
Best Racing Game for PC's
iRacing
As far as PC racing sims go, iRacing has steadily evolved to become the cream of the crop in terms of peer-to-peer competition. Initially released in 2008, the racing platform continues to evolve to this day. There are over 140 tracks available that allow for more than 400 different configurations to drive on. Upwards of 160 cars are in the game, with classes including Nascar, Sports, Prototypes, Formula, Dirt Oval, Rallycross, and Off-Road.
The game does require a subscription to compete. But once you’re in, your options are plentiful. A short list of gameplay options include unlimited online races, private leagues, an official series, race and website stat tracking, team racing with driver swaps, a race licensing and rating system, and quite a bit more.
iRacing may have a higher bar of entry due to its subscription-based platform. But if you’re looking for the most authentic online simulation racing there is, iRacing is it.
Runner-Up: Forza Motorsport at Best Buy
Best Racing Game for PlayStation
Gran Turismo 7
The Gran Turismo series has dominated sim racing on PlayStation consoles since its iconic first entry on the original PlayStation in 1997. 25 years later, the series is still seeing podium finishes. Gran Turismo 7 launched for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in March 2022. The game received high praise as usual, especially on the higher-powered PlayStation 5.
Gran Turismo 7 won The D.I.C.E Awards’ Racing Game of the Year category, an honor bestowed upon it from fellow game developers around the world. With its incredible visuals, audio, gameplay, and mode choices, it’s easy to see why.
While it’s rare for PlayStation owners to have racing rigs at home to fully immerse themselves into the simulation racer, Gran Turismo 7 introduced a PS VR2 update following the base game’s release that was incredibly well received. It puts console gamers into the cockpit of a car in a way very few other games can.
Best Racing Game for Xbox
Forza Motorsport
Some might say that the Gran Turismo series walked so the Forza series could run. Forza Motorsport first debuted on the original Xbox in May 2005. Since then, there have been seven more iterations of the franchise. Each earned critical acclaim for its technical prowess and simulation style of racing.
Considered a reboot of the series and no longer using numbered titles, Forza Motorsport was released for Xbox Series X|S and PC in October 2023. It earned plenty of praise for its in-game racing and online multiplayer. It features an RPG-like progression system that many found compelling. And all of that was cemented when the title earned itself Best Sports/Racing Game of the Year from The Game Awards and Racing Game of the Year at the D.I.C.E. Awards.
Best Racing Game for Nintendo Switch
Horizon Chase Turbo
The Nintendo Switch doesn’t have nearly the same horsepower as the current PlayStation, Xbox, or PC systems out there. Due to its lack of ability, there aren’t many great simulation options out there. If we’re talking pure fun factor, you certainly can’t go wrong with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. But with over 64 million copies sold to date of that title, odds are you already have it.
To try something new, we’d recommend going with Horizon Chase Turbo. Having been released in late 2018, it’s a bit dated. But people laud the racer for its classic arcade feel. It offers split-screen multiplayer in every game mode. The game’s soundtrack is an absolute banger. And because it isn’t targeted at the hardcore racing audience, casual adults and kids can enjoy cruising at high speeds too.
Best Arcade Racing Games
Not everyone appreciates the nitty gritty of simulation racing titles. For many, just being able to pick up a controller and have fun is paramount. Below is a list of the best arcade racing games across various systems.
Best Racing Accessories
If you want to really immerse yourself in the world of simulation racing, you’re going to need more than a stock controller. Take a peek at all of the racing accessories below that will take your virtual racing to the next level.
