16 Nike Cyber Monday Steals - Save BIG On Shoes, Apparel, Accessories & More
Cyber Monday is here, and Nike is offering incredible discounts on must-have apparel, footwear, and accessories. Whether you're upgrading your workout gear or shopping for gifts, now’s the time to snag these deals. Check out our curated list of top picks and prices.
Nike Free Metcon 6 Women’s Workout Shoes
- Description: Built for performance, these shoes offer a durable upper with a breathable design and flexible midsole, perfect for strength training or agility drills.
- Original Price: $120
- Sale Price: $84 (30% off with code CYBER)
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
- Description: A cozy and classic hoodie, ideal for everyday wear or layering up for colder days.
- Original Price: $65
- Sale Price: $45.50 (30% off with code CYBER)
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Joggers
- Description: Go for a matching set with these classic joggers, offering a snug fit with soft fleece fabric. Perfect for lounging or casual outings.
- Original Price: $60
- Sale Price: $52 (30% off with code CYBER)
Nike Air Max 270 Men’s Shoes
- Description: Featuring Nike’s largest Air unit, these stylish sneakers deliver unmatched comfort and a bold look.
- Original Price: $160
- Sale Price: $112 (30% off with code CYBER)
Nike Pro Sculpt Women’s High-Waisted 3" Biker Shorts
- Description: High-waisted biker shorts with a sculpting design for supportive and sweat-wicking comfort.
- Original Price: $38
- Sale Price: $26.60 (30% off with code CYBER)
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)
- Description: A training essential with targeted cushioning for all-day comfort.
- Original Price: $28
- Sale Price: $17.48 (30% off with code CYBER)
Nike One Twist Women’s High-Neck Sports Bra
- Description: This light-support, lightly lined sports bra offers a chic high-neck design with a twisted front for a blend of style and functionality. Perfect for yoga or low-impact workouts.
- Original Price: $50
- Sale Price: $30.08 (30% off with code CYBER)
Nike Dunk Low Retro Men’s Shoes
- Description: Iconic and versatile, these sneakers boast timeless style and premium materials.
- Original Price: $115
- Sale Price: $80.50 (30% off with code CYBER)
Nike Pro Women’s Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
Description: Designed with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT fabric, this cropped top delivers sleek style and breathable comfort for your toughest training sessions.
Original Price: $50
Sale Price: $35 (30% off with code CYBER)
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids’ Cargo Pants
- Description: Soft fleece cargo pants with a relaxed fit, offering comfort and style for kids on the move.
- Original Price: $50
- Sale Price: $35 (30% off with code CYBER)
Nike Sportswear Club Men’s Puffer Jacket
- Description: Stay warm with this lightweight yet insulating puffer jacket featuring a sleek design.
- Original Price: $200
- Sale Price: $140 (30% off with code CYBER)
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women’s High-Waisted Oversized Sweatpants
- Description: Combining comfort and modern style, these high-waisted oversized sweatpants feature soft fleece fabric and an adjustable waistband for a custom fit.
- Original Price: $70
- Sale Price: $49 (30% off with code CYBER)
Nike Men’s Dri-FIT Legend Long-Sleeve Shirt
- Description: A versatile fitness top with sweat-wicking fabric to keep you dry and comfortable during workouts.
- Original Price: $35
- Sale Price: $26.25 (30% off at checkout)
Nike Kids’ Preschool Blazer Mid ’77 Shoes
- Description: Retro-inspired sneakers for kids, combining comfort and durability with a touch of vintage flair.
- Original Price: $74.99
- Sale Price: $56.24 (30% off at checkout)
Nike Men’s Tech Fleece Full-Zip Windrunner Hoodie
- Description: A modern take on the classic Windrunner, crafted with lightweight tech fleece for warmth without bulk.
- Original Price: $145
- Sale Price: $111.99 (30% off at checkout)
Nike All Kids Fit Sportswear Club Fleece Hoodie
- Description: A cozy, durable hoodie designed for kids with all-day wear in mind.
- Original Price: $50
- Sale Price: $35 (30% off at checkout)
Get your favorites from Nike before they sell out and refresh your activewear collection this Cyber Monday!
