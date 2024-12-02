Top Pick

16 Nike Cyber Monday Steals - Save BIG On Shoes, Apparel, Accessories & More

Kelsey Tucker

Nike

Cyber Monday is here, and Nike is offering incredible discounts on must-have apparel, footwear, and accessories. Whether you're upgrading your workout gear or shopping for gifts, now’s the time to snag these deals. Check out our curated list of top picks and prices.

Nike Free Metcon 6 Women’s Workout Shoes

Nike Metcon 6
Nike
  • Description: Built for performance, these shoes offer a durable upper with a breathable design and flexible midsole, perfect for strength training or agility drills.
  • Original Price: $120
  • Sale Price: $84 (30% off with code CYBER)
  • Buy at Nike

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie

Nike Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Nike
  • Description: A cozy and classic hoodie, ideal for everyday wear or layering up for colder days.
  • Original Price: $65
  • Sale Price: $45.50 (30% off with code CYBER)
  • Buy at Nike

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Joggers

Nike Club Fleece Joggers
Nike
  • Description: Go for a matching set with these classic joggers, offering a snug fit with soft fleece fabric. Perfect for lounging or casual outings.
  • Original Price: $60
  • Sale Price: $52 (30% off with code CYBER)
  • Buy at Nike

Nike Air Max 270 Men’s Shoes

Nike Air Max 270
Nike
  • Description: Featuring Nike’s largest Air unit, these stylish sneakers deliver unmatched comfort and a bold look.
  • Original Price: $160
  • Sale Price: $112 (30% off with code CYBER) 
  • Buy at Nike

Nike Pro Sculpt Women’s High-Waisted 3" Biker Shorts

Nike Biker Shorts
Nike
  • Description: High-waisted biker shorts with a sculpting design for supportive and sweat-wicking comfort.
  • Original Price: $38
  • Sale Price: $26.60 (30% off with code CYBER)
  • Buy at Nike

Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)

Nike No Show Sock
Nike
  • Description: A training essential with targeted cushioning for all-day comfort.
  • Original Price: $28
  • Sale Price: $17.48 (30% off with code CYBER)
  • Buy at Nike

Nike One Twist Women’s High-Neck Sports Bra

Nike Sports Bra
Nike
  • Description: This light-support, lightly lined sports bra offers a chic high-neck design with a twisted front for a blend of style and functionality. Perfect for yoga or low-impact workouts.
  • Original Price: $50
  • Sale Price: $30.08 (30% off with code CYBER)
  • Buy at Nike

Nike Dunk Low Retro Men’s Shoes

Nike Dunk Low Men's Sneaker
Nike
  • Description: Iconic and versatile, these sneakers boast timeless style and premium materials.
  • Original Price: $115
  • Sale Price: $80.50 (30% off with code CYBER)
  • Buy at Nike

Nike Pro Women’s Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top

Nike Dri-Fit Crop Long Sleeve
Nike

Description: Designed with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT fabric, this cropped top delivers sleek style and breathable comfort for your toughest training sessions.

Original Price: $50

Sale Price: $35 (30% off with code CYBER)

Buy at Nike

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids’ Cargo Pants

Nike Big Kids Cargo Pant
Nike
  • Description: Soft fleece cargo pants with a relaxed fit, offering comfort and style for kids on the move.
  • Original Price: $50
  • Sale Price: $35 (30% off with code CYBER)
  • Buy at Nike

Nike Sportswear Club Men’s Puffer Jacket

Nike Puffer Jacket
Nike
  • Description: Stay warm with this lightweight yet insulating puffer jacket featuring a sleek design.
  • Original Price: $200
  • Sale Price: $140 (30% off with code CYBER)
  • Buy at Nike

Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women’s High-Waisted Oversized Sweatpants

Nike Oversized Sweatpants Women's
Nike
  • Description: Combining comfort and modern style, these high-waisted oversized sweatpants feature soft fleece fabric and an adjustable waistband for a custom fit.
  • Original Price: $70
  • Sale Price: $49 (30% off with code CYBER)
  • Buy at Nike

Nike Men’s Dri-FIT Legend Long-Sleeve Shirt

Nike Dri-Fit Men's Shirt
Dick's Sporting Goods
  • Description: A versatile fitness top with sweat-wicking fabric to keep you dry and comfortable during workouts.
  • Original Price: $35
  • Sale Price: $26.25 (30% off at checkout)
  • Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

Nike Kids’ Preschool Blazer Mid ’77 Shoes

Nike Kids Shoes
Dick's Sporting Goods
  • Description: Retro-inspired sneakers for kids, combining comfort and durability with a touch of vintage flair.
  • Original Price: $74.99
  • Sale Price: $56.24 (30% off at checkout)
  • Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

Nike Men’s Tech Fleece Full-Zip Windrunner Hoodie

Nike Fleece Hoodie
Dick's Sporting Goods
  • Description: A modern take on the classic Windrunner, crafted with lightweight tech fleece for warmth without bulk.
  • Original Price: $145
  • Sale Price: $111.99 (30% off at checkout)
  • Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

Nike All Kids Fit Sportswear Club Fleece Hoodie

Nike Fleece Kids Hoodie
Dick's Sporting Goods
  • Description: A cozy, durable hoodie designed for kids with all-day wear in mind.
  • Original Price: $50
  • Sale Price: $35 (30% off at checkout) 
  • Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

Get your favorites from Nike before they sell out and refresh your activewear collection this Cyber Monday!

Published
Kelsey Tucker
KELSEY TUCKER

Drawing from her deep roots in New York sports media, Kelsey Tucker brings a dynamic blend of storytelling prowess and marketing savvy to the industry. A Sports Marketing Associate at Optimal Sports Management, she orchestrates impactful campaigns and partnerships for NFL and NCAA clients. Her byline appears regularly on On SI's New York Giants coverage, building on her earlier work at Pinstripe Alley where she honed her voice covering Yankees baseball.

