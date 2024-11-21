Amazon's Black Friday Event Starts Thursday, Here's The Best Early Sports Deals
We’re not quite into Thanksgiving week, but Amazon has already rolled out some great early sports and outdoor deals leading up to Black Friday.
We’ve gathered some of the best Black Friday sports deals available now, so scroll through what we’ve found so far and save yourself both time and money.
Outdoors
Walker Unisex Adult Razor Slim Electronic Earmuffs - $32.00 (60% OFF)
If you frequently hunt, hit the range, or frequently find yourself in high-decibel environments, these Walker Unisex Adult Razor Slim Electronic Earmuffs are super on sale with certain pairs listed at over 60% off.
They don't just muffle outside noises. Instead, these electronic earmuffs feature a pair of hi-gain microphones that protect against dangerous noises while amplifying natural surrounding sound with omnidirectional precision.
They are built to be rugged with their rubberized coating and padded metal fair headband. Volume can be raised and lowered to your liking thanks to the included knob. It even features an audio jack to plug in your phone or other audio-listening devices directly.
If you're outdoors with friends, consider grabbing the Walker's Razor Walkie Talkie Attachment while it's listed at 57% off.
More Outdoor Deals
GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker Camping Chair - $56.00 (25% OFF)
Huffy 26” Stone Mountain Hardtail Mountain Bike - $160.99 ($69 OFF)
Huffy 26" Cruiser Bike - $181.99 ($69 OFF)
CELETIQS MultiSport 4’ x 6’ Pro Rebounder - $96.98 ($100 OFF)
Golf
Off Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder - $169.99
($130 OFF)
Whether you don't know the difference between a wood and a wedge, or you're down to a single-digit handicap, the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder is guaranteed to help your game.
The device uses pin-point technology to provide precise slope measurement and distance tracking on pins up to 300 yards away. You'll never be unsure of what club you'll need when you have the this rangefinder in your bag.
More Golf Deals
PGM Indoor Putting Green with Automatic Ball Return - $45.99 (32% OFF)
SJEhome Golf Chipping Game Mat - $24.49 (50% OFF)
VIGEGARI Upgraded Golf Trunk Organizer Storage - $19.99 (50% OFF)
Games
STIGA Advantage Series Ping Pong Tables - $381.65 ($218 OFF)
If you've been hesitating on getting a legitimately nice ping-pong table for your home, now's the time to spike that buy button. The15mm thick table is over $200 off right now courtesy of Amazon's early Black Friday sports deals.
It sports a multiple roller coat finish with silk-screen striping for a surface that looks fantastic and feels even better. When you pull it out of the box, it's 95% preassembled and takes roughly 10 minutes to play on. It rolls easily and locks into place thanks to 3" lockable casters. And it features the capability of folding one half up to practice in single-player mode.
If you're just getting your ping-pong profession going, we'd recommend looking into the
Spindra Rocket Performance Level Ping Pong Paddle too while it's 50% off.
More Games Deals
Spindra Rocket Performance Level Ping Pong Paddle - $13.97 (50% OFF)
NBA 2K25 - PlayStation 5 & 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Series One, Nintendo Switch - $29.99 (57% OFF)
Madden NFL 25 - PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S - $34.97 (50% OFF)
Fan Gear
FOCO NFL Men's Officially Licensed Primary Logo Game Day Team Jersey - $47.99 (20% OFF)
When it comes to fan gear, the game day jersey is tried and true. Grab one of these officlaly licensed ones for your friends and family members while they're sitting at 20% off.
The jerseys are lightweight and easily washable due to their moisture-wicking polyester mesh, and they're available across most NFL teams in numerous sizes.
While you're at it, consider grabbing one of the FOCO Men's NFL Team Logo Casual Hat Caps
while they're on sale at 30% off too.
More Games Deals
FOCO NFL Unisex-Adult Official Team Graphic Reversible Printed Scarf - $14.98 (50% OFF)
Hybrid Sports NFL Men's and Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt $15.59 (55% OFF)
Romawall Football Fan Man Cave Hanging Wooden Sign - $13.49 (50% OFF)
Flash Furniture Malta Portable Stadium Seat - $44.55 (50% OFF)
