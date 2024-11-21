Amazon's Black Friday Sale Is Live! Here's Some Of The Highest Discounted Sports Items
Amazon's Black Friday event is in full swing and if you're a sports fan or enthusiast (or you're shopping for someone who is), now is the perfect time to grab must-haves at unbeatable prices.
From fitness equipment to fan apparel, we've scoured Amazon to bring you some of the best items at the biggest discounts available.
Let's dive in.
Electric Hand Warmer with LED Display Battery and Temperature - 75% OFF
As temperatures are starting to drop, these portable had warmings are the perfect gift of warmth. They feature a sleak design and an incredible 20-hour battery life that'll keep your fingers toasty all day. With AI-driven temperature control and an LED display, these handwarmers are perfect for any outdoor activity.
With over 2,000 reviews and sitting at a stellar 4.6 rating, these are hand warmers you can trust.
Buy it on Amazon for $25 (Save $75)
Roc Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Boards - 72% OFF
These Roc inflatable stand up paddle boards are crafted from ultra-durable materials and includes an extra wide design making it perfect for all skill levels. The board also comes with premium accessories which include a dual action pump, padded safety leash, valve wrench, backpack, detachable main fin, waterproof dry bag, 3-piece paddle and a kayak paddle attachment.
The popular board is a huge hit, with a 4.8 star rating out of over 10,000 reviews on Amazon.
Buy it on Amazon - $169 (Save $430)
Peloton Guide AI-Powered Personal Strength Training Device - 77% OFF
This AI-powered personal training device uses camera technology and machine learning to improve your training. It will track your movements and make real-time recommendations to improve your form and more, bringing an interactive and tailored training experience to your workout.
The device is flying off the shelves with more than 2k sold in the past month with a strong 4.4 star rating.
Buy it on Amazon - $45 (Save $150)
Ultra Game NFL Boys Active Crew Neck T-Shirt - 70% OFF
Available for every team, these boys NFL t-shirts feaure officially licensed logo designs to flaunt your team pride. The shirts are made from lightweight polyester with embroidered logo designs with 4.6 star rating on Amazon.
Buy it on Amazon - $15 (Save $35)
NCAA 3' x 5' Banner Flag Single Sided - 77% OFF
Show off your NCAA team pride with this single-sided flag. Perfect for your man cave, game room, dorm room or office, this flag features high-resolution graphics and is made from durable, waterproof materials. With over 1,600 reviews and a 4.8 rating, you can't go wrong.
But it on Amazon for $6.80 (Save $23)
More Great Picks
Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands - $6.59 (69% OFF)
NFL Vinyl Padded Deluxe Grill Cover - $16 (72% OFF)
FOCO NCAA Mascot 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle - $8.50 (72% OFF)
142 Piece Survival Kit and First Aid Kit - $32.89 (59% OFF)
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter - $45.50 (43% OFF)
Ewedoos Fleece Lined Leggings with Pockets - $20 (50% OFF)
Dickies Men's Cuffed Beanie - $5.80 (75% OFF)
USAP Approved Pickleball Paddles (2 Set) - $32 (60% OFF)
SereneLife Advanced Golf Laser Rangefinder with Pinsensor Technology - $54 (Save $141)
Speedo Unisex-Adult Swim Snorkel Dive Mask Anti-Fog with Nose Cover Adventure Series - $9 (71% OFF)
Speedo Women's Lifeguard Flyback One Piece Swimsuit with 4-Way Stretch - $17.50 (70% OFF)
Speedo Women's Swimsuit Bikini Top V-Neck Halter - $14.70 (72% OFF)
Speedo Men's Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Printed - $17.90 (71% OFF)
Looking for more great deals on Amazon? Head over to their Black Friday homepage to see everything that's available.
Related
5 Best-Selling Sports Trading Card Boxes And Sets On Amazon Right Now For NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL Fans
10 Best Sports Gifts For Dogs, Chosen By Dog Lovers
7 Slam-Dunk Gifts For NBA Fans That’ll Score Big Points With Any Fan