Amazon's Black Friday Sale: The Best Sports & Outdoors Deals Under $25
With Amazon's Black Friday deals going live, there are a lot of great products to choose from. But if you're on a budget, it's hard to sort through it all.
To help you out, we've gathered together some of the best Black Friday sports deals under $25. Take a peak below and start checking some names off your list before these savings disappear.
VEICK 5-Piece Resistance Band Set - 22% OFF
The VEICK Resistance Band Set is an incredibly popular piece of exercise equipment. Currently listed at under $20, the five-piece set currently stands as an Amazon Choice with 4.6 stars and over 20,000 reviews.
This particular set includes 50, 40, 30, 20, and 10 pound bands, allowing for plenty of workout options. The set also comes with a pair of ankle straps, a door anchor, and a carrying bag so you can easily store them or take them on the go.
Buy it on Amazon for $19.45 (22% OFF)
VEITORLD 12-in-1 Camping Survival Kit - 35% OFF
If you're looking for an inexpensive yet super practical gift, you've got it here in the VEITORLD 12-in-1 Camping Survival Kit. Whether you're out hunting, hiking, fishing, camping, or pretty much anything outdoorsy, this kit has all the essentials.
The 12-in-1 kit comes equipped with a knife, flashlight, wire saw, fishing tool, emergency blanket, fire starter, and more. It's an Amazon fan favorite too, boasting a 4.7-star rating after over 13,500 reviews.
Buy it on Amazon for $21.99 (35% OFF)
Ultra Game NFL Boys Active Crew Neck T-Shirt - 50% OFF
No one is disappointed with fresh fan gear. And when prices are dropped by 50%, it's essentially a no-brainer to purchase for the little football fan in your life.
These NFL team shirts are perfect for kids of various sizes. They're lightweight and comfortable so they can be worn at home, school, or on the playground. And the graphics are a high-quality print so they'll hold up in the wash - because you know they're getting dirty.
Buy it on Amazon for $24.99 (50% OFF)
For Bare Feet NFL 4-Stripe Deuce Performance Crew Socks - 40% OFF
Don't let Mom or Dad get jealous when they see one of the kids open up their sweet new team tee on Christmas. Instead, knab them a pair of these super comfortable For Bare Feet NFL 4-Stripe Deuce Performance Crew Socks while they're on sale for Black Friday.
The team graphics are woven directly into the socks, so you won't have to worry about weird textures on your feet. They're available in all 32 NFL teams leaving no fanbase left out. And they're available in a wide range of sizes so that they will fit any of the men or women on your Christmas list.
But it on Amazon for $11.99 (40% OFF)
Wilson NBA Forge Series Indoor/Outdoor Basketball - 30% OFF
While you may not think it, quality basketballs can be pretty expensive. So if you're on a budget, the Wilson NBA Forge Series Indoor/Outdoor Basketball would be a great gift idea for the little athletes in your life during its Black Friday sale.
The Wilson NBA Forge can be bought on sale in both your standard brown and a cool blue-grey color. It features a pro level feel exterior, high-quality air retention, and NBA-like seams. It's also designed for both indoor and outdoor play so basketball is an option all year round.
Buy it on Amazon for $23.07 (30% OFF)
More Great Picks
SPORTBIT Ball Pump for Balls - $9.59 (40% OFF)
Jerritte Rechargeable Electric Hand Warmers - $22.99 (77% OFF)
Wilson NFL Super Grip Composite Footballs - $15.96 (20% OFF)
Kootek Camping Hammock - $19.98 (20% OFF)
Brightz WheelBrightz LED Bike Wheel Lights - $19.99 (15% OFF)
Callaway Trucker Hat - $5.60 - (69% OFF)
Mattel Kids WWE Championship Title Belt - $12.99 (41% OFF)
CUKU Magnetic Dart Board - $22.79 (24% OFF)
Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands - $6.59 (69% OFF)
GOANDO 238-Piece Fishing Accessory Bait Kit - $24.99 (24% OFF)
Speedo Unisex-Adult Swim Snorkel Dive Mask Anti-Fog with Nose Cover Adventure Series - $9 (71% OFF)
Looking for more great deals on Amazon? Head over to their Black Friday homepage to see everything that's available.
