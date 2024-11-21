Best Deals On Fitness Watches During Amazon's Black Friday Sale
With Amazon's Black Friday sales finally here, incredible deals are now available on fitness watches.
Whether you're looking to track your workouts, monitor your health or sleep, or simply upgrade to a new watch, now's the perfect time to snag a top deal.
Below are hand-picked deals on some of the most popular fitness watches currently on sale for Black Friday.
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health &-Fitness-Tracker - 30% OFF
The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a sleak and nicely crafted fitness tracker that will help you stay active and sleep better. With 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, stress management and up to 10 days of battery life, it's a perfect option for any budget.
Plus, get a free 6-month premium membership for personalized insights and advanced analytics.
Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker - 38% OFF
Taking a setup up, the Fitbit Charge 6 is a more feature-packed watch, and includes built-in GPS, 40+ exercise modes, and advanced health tools like ECG and SpO2 monitoring. It boasts a 7 day battery life while also having the ability to connect to Google apps like YouTube Music, Maps, Wallet and more.
The Fitbit Charge 6 also includes a free 6-month premium membership for personalized insights and advanced analytics.
Wontrum Smart Watch & Health Fitness Tracker Watch - 20% OFF
A low-budget option with great reviews, this is a versatile fitness watch that offers 24/7 heart rate, blood oxygen and pressure monitory, as well as sleep tracking. It boasts over 128 exercise mods, includes IP68 waterproofing and has 8-12 days of battering life depending on use.
Garmin vívoactive 5 - 33% OFF
The Garmin vívoactive 5 GPS watch has a bright AMOLED display, comprehensive health monitoring that includes heart rate, stress, sleep tracking, and "Body Battery" energy levels. It includes 30 built-in sports apps, personalized workout insights, and advanced features like recovery tracking. And with 11 days of battery life, you won't need to worry about charging it every night.
Apple Watch Series 10 & Apple Watch SE (16-32% OFF)
While technically not a Black Friday deal, these two Apple Watches are at their lowest prices in the last 30 days.
The Apple Watch 10 is, of course, the newest and more premium option and except for price, beats out the SE in every category. It boasts a larger, edge-to-edge display. It includes titanium finishes that the SE doesn't. It also comes with advanced health features like ECG, fall detection, crash detection, SpO2 and blood oxygen monitoring. Battery life across both watches is similar.
If you're looking for a budget friendly option that includes all the basics, go with the SE. If you're looking for a more feature-rich watch, then the Series 10 is for you.
Apple Watch SE - $169 (Save $81)
Apple Watch Series 10 - $359 (Save $70)
More Great Picks
Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS Running Watch - $149 ($50 OFF)
SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 6 - $139 (Save $160)
Fitbit Sense 2 - $179 ( Save $70)
Fitbit Versa 4 - $119 (Save $80)
Garmin Venu® Sq 2 GPS Smartwatch - $149 (Save $100)
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - $473 (Save 176)
Amazfit Bip 5 Smart Watch - $70 (Save $20)
Looking for more great deals on Amazon? Head over to theirBlack Friday homepage to see everything that's available.
