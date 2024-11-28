Black Friday Deal: Fitness Watches Under $40 That Will Get The Job Done
Looking for an affordable fitness watch that won’t break the bank?
If you simply want to track your steps, monitor your heart rate, or track a workout, you don’t need to spend a fortune to stay on top of your health. These watches may not have all the bells and whistles as a $300 watch might have, but for under $40 they are a steal and will get the job done.
Let's take a look at our top picks.
TYKOIT Smart Watch & Fitness Tracker - $12.99 (41% OFF)
Top Features: Real-time heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen detection, sleep tracking, stop watch and timer, IP68 waterproof rating, personalized watch faces, receives calls and notifications.
Battery Life: 2-hour charge time for 7 days of continuous use.
Buy the TYKOIT Smart Watch & Fitness Tracker On Amazon For just $12.99
TOOBAR Smart Watch for Women - $29.95 (57% OFF)
Top Features: Heart rate and stress level monitoring, step, distance and speed tracking, calories burned tracking, IP68 waterproofing, sleep monitoring, make and receive calls and notifications, smart device control with Alexa Built-in.
Battery Life: 2.5 hour charge time for 7-10 days of continuous use.
Buy the TOOBUR Smart Watch for Women on Amazon for just $29.95
Wontrum Smart Watch & Fitness Tracker - $39.99 (20% OFF)
Top Features: Ultra HD display, tracks blood oxygen, blood pressure, heart rate and sleep. Real time metrics and detailed analysis. Track steps, calories burned and distance Receive calls and texts, IP68 waterproofing.
Battery Life: 1.5-2 hour charge time for 8-12 days of continuous use.
Get the Wonrtum Smart Watch & Health Fitness Tracker on Amazon for just $39.99
Looking to upgrade? Here's some more great fitness watches that are still budget friendly.
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health &-Fitness-Tracker - $69.95 (30% OFF)
The Fitbit Inspire 3 is one of the most popular fitness watches on Amazon, and is designated as "Amazon's Choice" with over 10k sold in the last month. It has all the features you'd expect from a fitness watch and with a price tag of just $70, you won't find a better deal.
Buy the Fitbit Inspire 3 on Amazon for just $69.95
Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker - $99.95 (38% OFF)
Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch - $119.95 (40% OFF)
SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 6 - $139.99 (53% OFF)
