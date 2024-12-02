Top Pick

Callaway's Golf Strata Men’s Complete Set Is $120 Off During Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale

Purchases made through a link on our site may earn us a commission.

Jeff Scott

Amazon.com

There's a ton of folks out there looking for a new, or their first, set of golf clubs this holiday season. Well, Callaway has you covered. The prominent golf brand has its assortment of Strata Men’s Complete Sets on sale for Cyber Monday. And the Women's Complete Sets are on sale too!

With one purchase, the lucky golfer in your life is good to go. The Callaway Cyber Monday deal offers more than three different options for men and women. So, whether they're just starting out or are ready to upgrade to a need a new set, you'll be making the golfer in your life very, very, happy with one of these Callaway Strata sets.

Callaway Golf Strata Ultimate Men’s/Women's Complete 16-Piece Set

Was $599.99 - Now $479.99 ($120 OFF)

Callaway Strata Men's/Women's 16-Piece Set Cyber Monday Deal
Amazon.com

Both the men's and women's Callaway Golf Strata Ultimate 16-Piece Sets are seeing an awesome sale for Cyber Monday. Every club you would need to hit the links comes in the bag. Plus a few extra pieces to make it the "ultimate" package. Here's a complete breakdown of the pieces included:

  • Driver
  • 3 Wood
  • 4 Hybrid
  • 5 Hybrid
  • 6 Iron
  • 7 Iron
  • 8 Iron
  • 9 Iron
  • Pitching Wedge
  • Sand Wedge
  • Putter
  • Stand Bag
  • 4 Head Covers

What sets the Strata Ultimate 16-Piece Sets apart is the 4 Hybrid and its head cover that comes included. If you aren't sure whether that extra club is necessary, take a minute to read through our guide of different types of golf clubs.

Buy the Callaway Golf Strata Ultimate Men’s 16-Piece Set on Amazon


Buy the Callaway Golf Strata Ultimate Women’s 16-Piece Set on Amazon


Callaway Golf Strata Plus Men’s/Women's Complete 14-Piece Set

Was $499.99 - Now $399.99 ($100 OFF)

Callaway Golf Strata Plus Men’s/Women's Complete 14-Piece Set Cyber Monday
Amazon.com

If you're shopping for a more casual golfer, you can save yourself a hundred dollars and still make a fantastic impression with these Callaway Golf Strata Plus 14-Piece Sets. Both the men's and women's sets include the same assortment of clubs. The only difference from the Ultimate sets is the exclusion of the 4 Hybrid and its respective head cover. Here's the breakdown:

  • Driver
  • 3 Wood
  • 5 Hybrid
  • 6 Iron
  • 7 Iron
  • 8 Iron
  • 9 Iron
  • Pitching Wedge
  • Sand Wedge
  • Putter
  • Stand Bag
  • 3 Head Covers

In all honesty, it's probably the best deal of the bunch for the folks that are only hitting the course occasionally.

Buy the Callaway Golf Strata Plus Men’s Complete 14-Piece Set on Amazon

Buy the Callaway Golf Strata Plus Women's Complete 14-Piece Set on Amazon


Callaway Golf Strata Men’s/Women's Complete Set

Was $399.99 - Now $319.99 ($80 OFF)

Callaway Golf Strata Men’s/Women's Complete Set Cyber Monday Deal
Amazon.com

The Callaway Golf Strata Men’s/Women's Complete Set is no frills, sure. But it has everything one would need to complete an amateur round of golf. You're lacking a sand wedge with this set, but if the golfer you're shopping for is still hitting triple digit rounds, that probably won't matter. Here's what the basic Strata set features:

  • Driver
  • 3 Wood (Women's Set Features 5 Wood)
  • 5 Hybrid
  • 6 Iron (Not Included in Women's Set)
  • 7 Iron
  • 8 Iron (Not Included in Women's Set)
  • 9 Iron
  • Pitching Wedge
  • Putter
  • Stand Bag
  • 2 Head Covers (Women's Set Features 3 Head Covers)


Buy the Callaway Golf Strata Men’s Complete Set on Amazon


Buy the Callaway Golf Strata Women's Complete Set on Amazon

More Callaway Golf Cyber Monday Deals:

Callaway Golf Women's REVA Complete Golf Set - $260 OFF

Callaway OGIO 2014 Bandit Pack - 48% OFF

Callaway Golf Golf Happens Trucker Collection Headwear - 41% OFF

Callaway Golf Women's Pom Beanie - 34% OFF

Callaway Golf Men's Liquid Metal Visor Collection Headwear - 30% OFF

Callaway OGIO Fuse 50L Lightweight Duffle Pack Bag - 30% OFF

Callaway Golf Performance Pro Tour Cap Collection Headwear - 29% OFF

Callaway OGIO Alpha Convoy 25 Backpack in Deep Maroon Polyester Laptop Backpack- 28% OFF

Callaway Golf Collapsible Umbrella - 25% OFF

Callaway Golf Supersoft 2021 Golf Balls - 15% OFF

Looking for more great deals on Amazon? Head over to their Cyber Monday homepage to see everything that's available.

Related:

Best Gifts For Golfers This Holiday Season

Looking For A Fitness Tracker? The Apple Watch Series 10 Just Hit A New All-Time Low On Amazon

Get In Shape With The Best Treadmills Deals During Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Published
Jeff Scott
JEFF SCOTT

Jeff has been helping readers find awesome new products for over half a decade. He LOVES sports. Not just the sports themselves, but the community and the feeling that comes with being a "fanatic". Whether you're looking for team gear, tailgate inspiration, man cave/she shed ideas, or anything else sports-inspired, he has some great recommendations to help with all your buying needs.

Home/Deals