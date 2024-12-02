Callaway's Golf Strata Men’s Complete Set Is $120 Off During Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale
There's a ton of folks out there looking for a new, or their first, set of golf clubs this holiday season. Well, Callaway has you covered. The prominent golf brand has its assortment of Strata Men’s Complete Sets on sale for Cyber Monday. And the Women's Complete Sets are on sale too!
With one purchase, the lucky golfer in your life is good to go. The Callaway Cyber Monday deal offers more than three different options for men and women. So, whether they're just starting out or are ready to upgrade to a need a new set, you'll be making the golfer in your life very, very, happy with one of these Callaway Strata sets.
Callaway Golf Strata Ultimate Men’s/Women's Complete 16-Piece Set
Was $599.99 - Now $479.99 ($120 OFF)
Both the men's and women's Callaway Golf Strata Ultimate 16-Piece Sets are seeing an awesome sale for Cyber Monday. Every club you would need to hit the links comes in the bag. Plus a few extra pieces to make it the "ultimate" package. Here's a complete breakdown of the pieces included:
- Driver
- 3 Wood
- 4 Hybrid
- 5 Hybrid
- 6 Iron
- 7 Iron
- 8 Iron
- 9 Iron
- Pitching Wedge
- Sand Wedge
- Putter
- Stand Bag
- 4 Head Covers
What sets the Strata Ultimate 16-Piece Sets apart is the 4 Hybrid and its head cover that comes included. If you aren't sure whether that extra club is necessary, take a minute to read through our guide of different types of golf clubs.
Buy the Callaway Golf Strata Ultimate Men’s 16-Piece Set on Amazon
Buy the Callaway Golf Strata Ultimate Women’s 16-Piece Set on Amazon
Callaway Golf Strata Plus Men’s/Women's Complete 14-Piece Set
Was $499.99 - Now $399.99 ($100 OFF)
If you're shopping for a more casual golfer, you can save yourself a hundred dollars and still make a fantastic impression with these Callaway Golf Strata Plus 14-Piece Sets. Both the men's and women's sets include the same assortment of clubs. The only difference from the Ultimate sets is the exclusion of the 4 Hybrid and its respective head cover. Here's the breakdown:
- Driver
- 3 Wood
- 5 Hybrid
- 6 Iron
- 7 Iron
- 8 Iron
- 9 Iron
- Pitching Wedge
- Sand Wedge
- Putter
- Stand Bag
- 3 Head Covers
In all honesty, it's probably the best deal of the bunch for the folks that are only hitting the course occasionally.
Buy the Callaway Golf Strata Plus Men’s Complete 14-Piece Set on Amazon
Buy the Callaway Golf Strata Plus Women's Complete 14-Piece Set on Amazon
Callaway Golf Strata Men’s/Women's Complete Set
Was $399.99 - Now $319.99 ($80 OFF)
The Callaway Golf Strata Men’s/Women's Complete Set is no frills, sure. But it has everything one would need to complete an amateur round of golf. You're lacking a sand wedge with this set, but if the golfer you're shopping for is still hitting triple digit rounds, that probably won't matter. Here's what the basic Strata set features:
- Driver
- 3 Wood (Women's Set Features 5 Wood)
- 5 Hybrid
- 6 Iron (Not Included in Women's Set)
- 7 Iron
- 8 Iron (Not Included in Women's Set)
- 9 Iron
- Pitching Wedge
- Putter
- Stand Bag
- 2 Head Covers (Women's Set Features 3 Head Covers)
Buy the Callaway Golf Strata Men’s Complete Set on Amazon
Buy the Callaway Golf Strata Women's Complete Set on Amazon
More Callaway Golf Cyber Monday Deals:
Callaway Golf Women's REVA Complete Golf Set - $260 OFF
Callaway OGIO 2014 Bandit Pack - 48% OFF
Callaway Golf Golf Happens Trucker Collection Headwear - 41% OFF
Callaway Golf Women's Pom Beanie - 34% OFF
Callaway Golf Men's Liquid Metal Visor Collection Headwear - 30% OFF
Callaway OGIO Fuse 50L Lightweight Duffle Pack Bag - 30% OFF
Callaway Golf Performance Pro Tour Cap Collection Headwear - 29% OFF
Callaway OGIO Alpha Convoy 25 Backpack in Deep Maroon Polyester Laptop Backpack- 28% OFF
Callaway Golf Collapsible Umbrella - 25% OFF
Callaway Golf Supersoft 2021 Golf Balls - 15% OFF
Looking for more great deals on Amazon? Head over to their Cyber Monday homepage to see everything that's available.
