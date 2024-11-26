Get In Shape With The Best Treadmills Deals During Amazon's Black Friday Sale
Black Friday is the best time of the year to get your home exercise equipment at a healthy discount. And during Amazon’s Black Friday sale, there’s plenty of incredible discounts available.
We've scoured Amazon's sale to find the best treadmill deals and here are our Top Picks.
Peloton Tread - $300 OFF
It probably comes as no surprise that Peloton produced a proper treadmill to match its incredibly popular (and also on sale) indoor exercise bike. And you can score it for a few hundred dollars off during Amazon’s Black Friday sale.
The Peloton Tread is one of the best high quality treadmills out there. It’s comprised of carbon steel, ensuring it holds up to abuse your feet will pound upon it during Pelton’s various running, walking, and hiking workouts. And its footprint of 5.5′ x 2.75′ with a textured 59” running belt promises plenty of space while also not dominating the room.
The Peloton Tread, just like their indoor bike, features an impressive 24” touchscreen that keeps you focused on the workout at hand. The Tread’s easy access knob allows for quick and easy speed adjustments of up to 12.5 mph with an incline grade of up to 12.5% too.
Buy the Peloton Tread on Amazon - Save $300
Sunny Health & Fitness Premium Foldable Treadmill - 15-25% OFF
The brand may not have the swagger of a Peloton, but with 4.4-Star average across over 6,100 reviews, the Sunny Health & Fitness Premium Foldable Treadmill is clearly no slouch. Currently listed at 25% off during the Amazon Black Friday treadmill sale, the Classic model has a lot of the features higher end models sport but at a dramatically lower price.
The Classic allows for a top speed of up to 8 mph that can be easily adjusted with a single button press. Its frame is made from alloy steel which will hold up just fine to your workout. Combined with that is the treadmill’s double decker technology that provides a cushioned shock absorption system allowing for low impact running.
There are incline options up to 12% that you can control with a button press. There are real time sensors built-in to track heart rate. The digital screen provides time, distance, speed, and calories burned. And there’s a built-in microphone and speakers so that you can listen to audio or continue your conversation without missing a mile.
Buy the Sunny Health & Fitness Premium Foldable Treadmill (Save $120)
SupeRun Under Desk Treadmill - 57% OFF
Not everyone has the same amount of real estate to work with. Treadmills can take up quite a bit of space, which is what makes the SupeRun Walking Pad Under Desk Treadmill such an intriguing option - especially when it’s 57% off.
The compact alternative is gaining momentum on Amazon. It’s currently at a 4.4-Star rating after over 1,800 reviews. It sports a super quiet 2.2 HP motor so that you can burn calories during those boring meetings and not be heard. But it’s smaller size doesn’t limit it much as it can still reach a brisk 3.8 mph and handle weight up to 265 pounds.
The SupeRun treadmill is Bluetooth capable and utilizes the PitPat App. This allows for users to track the various metrics, but also take lessons, run races, and archive your continual performance. It’s an impressive and compact piece of equipment that takes it easy on your wallet - especially during Black Friday.
Buy the SupeRun Under Desk Treadmill - Save $164)
More Great Treadmill Deals:
XTERRA Fitness Premium Folding Smart Treadmill - $370.02 (46% OFF)
WellFit Home Gym Treadmill - $548.96 (31% OFF)
DeerRun Under Desk Treadmill - $125.99 (26% OFF)
Sperax Under Desk Treadmill - $229.49 (15% OFF)
WalkingPad Z1 Under Desk Treadmill - $279.20 (20% OFF)
WalkingPad C2 Folding Under Desk Treadmill - $399 (20% OFF)
UREVO Under Desk Treadmill - $149.99 (55% OFF)
HomeTro Compact Treadmill - $188.80 (43% OFF)
