Top Pick

Get Your WWE Funko Pop! For As Little As $5 With This Sale On Amazon

Top Picks Staff

Amazon.com

Are you a WWE fan who loves collectibles? Now's the perfect time to expand your collection with these WWE Funko Pop! figures currently on sale on the Amazon Funko Pop! store.

From WWE hall of famers to modern-day icons, these deals offer up to 80% off with Pops! as little as $5. So whether you're looking to add to your own collection or hunting for a friend, act fast because these deals won't last.

"The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes - $13 (38% Off)

Cody Rhodes
Amazon.com

Add the American Nightmare to your collection. Dreams no included.

Get Cody Rhodes for $13

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin (With Zamboni Machine) - $19 (46% Off)

Steve Austin
Amazon.com

This WWE Zamboni-riding legend is colder than ice.

Get Steve Austin for $19

Finn Balor - $5 (67% Off)

Finn Balor
Amazon.com

Join the Judgement Day with Finn Balor on your side.

Get Finn Balor for $5

Brock Lesnar - $9 (40% Off)

Brock Lesnar
Amazon.com

Tame the Beast while you can.

Get Brock Lesnar for $9

WrestleMania 30 Set - The Rock, Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan - $48 (31% Off)

WrestleMania 30
Amazon.com

Relive WrestleMania's greratest moments with these three icons.

Get the WrestleMania 30 set

The Rock - $10 (23% Off)

The Rock
Amazon.com

Can you smell what this Funko Pop! is cooking?

Get The Rock for $10

Rocky Maivia - $6 (54% Off)

Rocky Maivia
Amazon.com

The Rock's humble beginnings is ready to electrify your collection.

Get Rocky Maivia for $6

The Undertaker - $16 (11% Off)

The Undertaker
Amazon.com

The Deadman rises again. This time on your shelf.

Get The Undertaker for $16

Dominik Mysterio - $10 (24% Off)

Dominik Mysterio
Amazon.com

The ultimate heel turn in Funko Pop! form.

Get Dominik Mysterio for $10

Angelo Dawkins - $7 (44% Off)

Angelo Dawkins
Amazon.com

Get the Street Profies off the streets and into your home.

Get Angelo Dawkins for $7

John Cena - $11.50 (12% Off)

John Cena
Amazon.com

You can't see him, but you can collect him.

Get John Cena for $11.50

Ravishing Rick Rude - $10 (23% Off)

Ravishing Rick Rude
Amazon.com

A ravishing addition to your collection.

Get Ravishing Rick Rude for $10

Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Gene Okerlund + Mystery Figure Mini Set (4-Pack) - $10 (33% Off)

Mini Set
Amazon.com

Tiny legends, huge impact.

Get the 4-pack mini set for $10

Seth Rollins - $12 (8% Off)

Seth Rollins
Amazon.com

Burn it down with this addition to your collection.

Get Seth Rollins for $12

Bianca Belair - $10 (25% Off)

Bianca Belair
Amazon.com

Get Bianca Belair for $10

Dude Love - $9 (33% Off)

Dude Love
Amazon.com

Dude Love is here to spread the Funkomania!

Get Dude Love for $9

Diamond Dallas Page - $10 (23% Off)

Diamond Dallas Page
Amazon.com

Add the Diamond Cutter to your collection.

Get Diamond Dallas Page for $10

Triple H & Ronda Rousey (2 Pack) - $5 (79% Off)

Triple H
Amazon.com

Get Triple H and Ronda Rousey for $5

Rhea Ripley - $13

Rhea Ripley
Amazon.com

Add Mami to your bedside table.

Get Rhea Ripley for $13

Related: Best Sports Themed WWE Title Belts For NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL And NCAA Fans

Published
Top Picks Staff
TOP PICKS STAFF

The Writing Staff at Top Picks On SI is dedicated to helping sports fans and athletes find the best products to fuel their passion. From the latest deals to sports apparel and gift ideas, our team delivers the latest deals, product reviews, comparisons, gift guides, tutorials, and more to make shopping for sports products easy.

Home/Deals