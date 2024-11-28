Looking For A Fitness Tracker? The Apple Watch Series 10 Just Hit A New All-Time Low On Amazon
If you're series about working out and tracking your health and you're in the market for a new fitness tracking watch, now's the time.
The Apple Watch Series 10 is one of the most advanced options on the market, and it just hit a new all time low on Amazon for select models.
Right now for select colors you can get the GPS 42mm for just $329 (Save $70) and the GPS 46mm for just $359 (Save $70)
Why get it?
It's the perfect watch for sports and fitness enthusiasts, whether you're on land or in the water.
- Health Metrics: It has real-time heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, ECG capabilites and much more.
- Workout Tracking: It includes workout modes for every activity, including running, swimming, cycling, yoga and more.
- GPS: It's erfect for tracking and mapping you're running or cycling routes and measuring distance for your activities.
- Waterproof Design: Don't worry about getting it wet. This watch can handle laps in the pool or a splash in the ocean.
Buy the Apple Watch Series 10 GPS 42mm or GPS 46mm
Why you shouldn't wait
This is the lowest price The Apple Watch Series 10 has ever been. Whether you're looking to start a new fitness journey in the new year or upgrade your current gear, now's the time snag a great deal because you might not see a price drop like this until the next release.
