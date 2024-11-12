Madden NFL 25 Is Currently 50% Off on Xbox and PlayStation at Amazon and Walmart
It looks like the good folks at EA are excited to finally see their Madden 25 cover star on an NFL field this year. A day after Christian McCaffrey’s first return to action, Madden 25 is being listed at a whopping 50% off on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.
The sale is currently live at both Amazon and Walmart. The Madden 25 sale is only for the physical standard edition though. There’s currently no discount on Xbox, PlayStation, or Steam PC codes.
If you’re a lapsed digital football player, Madden 25 appears to be steering the long-running video game franchise back in the right direction. Forbes noted in its review that it’s “the most complete version of the series in more than a decade.”
EA’s annual installment of the series is highlighted by fancy new tech that makes the game feel more realistic than ever. Powered by FieldSENSE and BOOM Tech, Madden 25 touts the most advanced physics engine the series has ever seen. Collisions feel more impactful and player movement controls more realistically than ever before.
There’s no indication how long the Madden 25 sale will be live on Walmart or Amazon's store pages. It’s highly unlikely you’ll see it listed any lower than its current 50% off though. If you plan to pick it up for yourself or someone else during the holidays, your wallet will thank you if you call hike on the purchase now.
- Madden NFL 25 (Xbox Series X) - $34.97 at Amazon or Walmart
- Madden NFL 25 (Playstation 5) - $34.97 at Amazon or Walmart
- Madden NFL 25 (Playstation 4) - $34.97 at Amazon or Walmart
