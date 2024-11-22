Nike’s Early Access Black Friday Sale Brings Huge Savings Up to 60% On Shoes, Apparel, Accessories And More
Nike fans, it’s time to lace up your shopping shoes because the early Black Friday deals are here, and they’re nothing short of legendary.
Nike.com’s Early Access Black Friday Sale is now live, offering discounts of up to 60% on top-tier shoes, apparel, and accessories. Already-discounted prices get an extra 25% off when you use the promo code ACCESS at checkout.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or hunting for the perfect holiday gift, this sale has something for everyone—including sneakers that’ll make your friends jealous and jackets that’ll keep you cozy through winter.
A Black Friday Slam Dunk
Nike’s Black Friday Early Access event is the ultimate excuse to upgrade your wardrobe, gear up for winter, or finally snag that pair of sneakers you’ve been eyeing.
Want the iconic Nike Dunks Low for women? They’re down to just $86 when the ACCESS code is applied, a deal too good to pass up.
For Air Force 1 fans, the Air Force 1 Wild shoes are a standout steal at $77—a whopping 54% off their original price.
Even men’s classics like the Air Force 1 ’07 Premium are included in the sale, with a final price of $101 (25% off).
And let’s not forget the kids—select Air Jordans are marked down, making this the perfect time to outfit the whole family in Nike’s finest.
Designer Collaborations at Can’t-Miss Prices
If you’ve been eyeing Serena Williams’ chic Nike collection, now’s your chance.
Her latest LA-inspired drop features the Nike Air Max 1 x Serena Williams Design Crew sneakers, down to $84.73 from $150—a 44% discount.
Also included are earlier releases like the orange Nike Air Max 1 for $114.97 and the Victory Tech sneakers for just $77.23.
Fashion meets function with the Jacquemus x Nike collab, which is also part of the sale.
The sleek Nike x Jacquemus women’s layered dress is now $161.97 (25% off), while the versatile unisex track jacket is $159.73—36% off the original price.
These pieces blend high fashion with everyday wear, making them ideal for both style-savvy and comfort-conscious shoppers.
Winter Must-Haves
This sale isn’t just about sneakers; it’s your chance to stock up on seasonal essentials. Nike’s lineup of winter-ready gear includes everything from puffers to windbreakers.
The men’s Tech GORE-TEX Therma-FIT Jacket, now $287.23 (originally $450), is a top pick for braving the elements.
Women’s outerwear, like the Sportswear Jacket marked down to $148.97 from $175, combines warmth with sleek design.
For those who love a retro vibe, the Solo Swoosh Men’s Wool Varsity Jacket is a standout at $159.73—saving you $90.
These pieces not only keep you warm but also ensure you look good while doing it.
Accessories and More
Beyond shoes and jackets, Nike’s sale extends to backpacks, socks, hats, and even cross-body bags.
The ACCESS code doesn’t apply to every single item, but there’s a treasure trove of deals across Nike’s site.
Baby bundles, for instance, are discounted, and a variety of training gear for tennis and other sports are also marked down.
If you’re looking for convenience, Nike offers options like store pick-up or delivery straight to your door.
But fair warning—sizes are selling out quickly, so don’t wait too long to snag your favorites.
Why Wait?
Nike’s Early Access Black Friday Sale is the kind of event that turns “window shopping” into “checkout frenzy.” From iconic sneakers like the Air Jordans to designer collabs and winter staples, there’s something for everyone.
The added 25% discount with the code ACCESS is just the cherry on top, making this the perfect time to treat yourself or score major gift-giving points.
So, head to Nike.com and start shopping before the deals are gone—and may the fastest shopper win!
Related
Best Deals On Fitness Watches During Amazon's Black Friday Sale
11 Best Gifts for Runners That They’ll Actually Use And Love