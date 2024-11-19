Get This Peloton Indoor Exercise Bike For $500 Off With This Limited Time Deal On Amazon
We’re getting close to New Year’s resolution season! Every January, folks attempt to put their best foot forward and work towards bettering themselves. You can do that and better your wallet too by snagging this awesome limited time deal on a Peloton Bike+ while they’re listed at $500 off.
The original Peloton Bike is also on a limited time deal. But the Peloton Bike+ is both the better overall product and the better overall deal.
The Peloton Bike+ has a slew of features that the standard model doesn’t. For one, it boasts a 24” anti-glare HD screen that can be rotated a full 360 degrees, allowing you to view classes or stream entertainment from anywhere in the room. The standard Peloton’s screen is only 22” and only has tilt maneuverability.
One of the best features the Peloton Bike+ has over the standard is its auto resistance ability. When coaches crank up the difficulty and start grinding those virtual hills, you don’t have to lose focus by dialing in your specific difficulty with a manual knob. That is still an option, but the Peloton Bike+ knows exactly what your coach is commanding and puts your resistance there automatically with just a tap of the touchscreen.
The audio abilities of the Peloton Bike+ also dwarf that of the standard model. It doubles the standard’s 2-channel rear-facing speakers with its own set of 4-channel front and rear-facing speakers. For those who plan to utilize the newly introduced Peloton Entertainment (the bike’s ability to stream movies, TV shows, and live sports), it’s a noteworthy inclusion to have studio-quality sound.
Both bike models will track your workout progress over time. You can continually motivate yourself with leaderboard standings. And in-workout metrics such as heart rate, power, resistance, and cadence are all accurately posted.
It’s obviously an investment, but with the Peloton Bike+ deal saving you a cool $500 if you pull the trigger now, you’re essentially getting a year of the All-Access Peloton membership and Peloton App for nearly free. Do your future self a favor and start biking toward a healthier future.
