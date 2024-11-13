Save 75% On Top Rated Franklin Pickleball Paddle Set With Walmart's Early Black Friday Sale
If you've been thinking about getting into pickleball or want to upgrade your gear, now's the perfect time.
Walmart has dropped their early Black Friday deals, and included is the 4.8 star rated Franklin Sports 2-Player Pickleball Paddle set. The set, which includes two high-quality paddles and two official X-40 pickleballs, is currently 75% off, bringing the price down to an incredible $25. A steal of a deal.
BUY: $25 At Walmart (75% OFF)
The paddles are made from a 13mm polypropylene core, offering good balance and control, while the fiberglass surface improves durability and playability. The handle comes with a grip and padding, and the lightweight design (just about 8 ounces) ensures comfort during long sessions.
The set also includes two official outdoor X-40 pickeballs and a carrying bag with drawstring, making transport to and from the court easy.
With two included paddles, the set is ideal for a pair of friends looking to get started. Overall, the paddle is a perfect addition for beginner to intermediate players.
If you're looking for a reliable and affordable paddle, you won't find a better deal.
BUY: $25 At Walmart (75% OFF)
Helpful articles about Pickleball
5 Easy Ways To Find A Pickleball Court Near You