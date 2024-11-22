Get 57% Off EA Sports FC25, NHL 25, NBA 2K25, Gran Turismo 7, And More During Amazon's Black Friday Sale
Amazon's Black Friday sales event is here and they've delivered some knockout gaming deals for every type of sports fan.
With up to 57% off massive games like NBA 2K25, EA Sports FC 25, NHL 25 and more, now's your chance to save big and expand your gaming collection.
Let's jump in.
NBA 2K25 - $29.99 (57% OFF)
Step onto the court with the latest edition of NBA 2K25. The game offers improved graphics and dribble mechanics, is loaded with new ProPLAY animations, and has a new shooting system that will give you the ultimate basketball experience.
Get it for Playstation 5 & 4 | Nintendo Switch | Xbox Series X & One & Digital Code
EA SPORTS FC 25 - $29.99 (57% OFF)
Featuring enhanced gameplay mechanics, immersive stadium atmospheres, and realistic player animations, FC 25 is the most realistic soccer game ever released.
Snag this deal to build your dream squad in Ultimate Team or dominate your rivals in Career Mode.
Get it for Playstation 5 & 4 | Xbox Series X
EA Sports NHL 25 - $33 (53% OFF)
Hit the ice in NHL 25. The enhanced gameplay, including the skating mechanics but especially the new checking system, make the game more intense and lively than ever. Whether you’re scoring goals or dropping gloves, this year’s game delivers action-packed hockey like never before.
Get it on Playstation 5 for $33 (53% OFF)
Get it on Xbox Series X for $45 (50% OFF)
Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition - $29.99 (57% OFF)
Buckle up, because the best racing simulator out there will bring you back to the first time you ever played a game in the series. The graphics are stellar and the cars handle great. What more can you ask for from a racing sim?
Need additional gear? There's huge savings there as well.
Xbox Series S 512GB SSD Console - $249 (Save $50)
PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller - $55 (27% OFF)
Wireless Switch Controller for Nintendo Switch -$23 (15% OFF)
Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals - $200 (Save $100)
JBL Quantum 610 Wireless - $70 (53% OFF)
Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset - $35 (42% OFF)
SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless Gaming Headset - $100 (Save $50)
HyperX Cloud III Wireless – Gaming Headset - $75 (50% OFF) - With Coupon Applied
Or check out everything Amazon has for sale in gaming for their Black Friday sale.
