Score Big at the NBA Store’s Early Black Friday Sale: 30% Off Fan Gear
NBA fans, it’s time to dribble your way into some incredible savings because the NBA Store’s Early Access Black Friday Sale is live!
With deals offering 30% off using the code SIZZLE, you can snag jerseys, hoodies, memorabilia, and more at unbeatable prices.
But hurry—this slam-dunk of a sale ends Tuesday, November 26, at 11:59 PM ET.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or the basketball fan in your life, here’s the best fan gear to pick up during this deal.
Get Court-Ready with Gear That Shines
Kick things off with the Men's Boston Celtics Nike Spotlight On-Court Practice Pullover Hoodie, a must-have for any die-hard Celtics fan.
At just $55.99 with the code SIZZLE (regularly $79.99), this hoodie blends style and functionality with Nike’s Dri-FIT® technology to keep you fresh and dry during warm-ups or workouts. The Celtics graphic at the chest lets everyone know your loyalty lies with the green and white.
Men's Boston Celtics Nike Spotlight On-Court Practice Pullover Hoodie - $55.99
Shopping for a young Cavs fan?
The Youth Cleveland Cavaliers Donovan Mitchell Fast Break Replica Jersey is down to $41.99 (originally $59.99) and is the perfect fit for budding basketball enthusiasts.
With lightweight fabric and FanShield technology, it’s built for comfort whether they’re cheering from the stands or pretending to sink threes like Donovan Mitchell in the driveway.
Youth Cleveland Cavaliers Donovan Mitchell Fast Break Replica Jersey - $41.99
Style That’s as Cool as It Is Cozy
Golden State Warriors fans can stay warm and stylish with the Women's Golden State Warriors WEAR by Erin Andrews Cream Stripe Pullover Sweater, now $69.99 with code SIZZLE (regularly $99.99).
Featuring embroidered chenille applique graphics and a flattering, relaxed fit with rib-knit cuffs, this sweater is the perfect blend of comfort and fandom. Whether it’s for a chilly game night or a casual outing, it’s a must-have for any Warriors supporter.
Women's Golden State Warriors WEAR by Erin Andrews Cream Stripe Pullover Sweater - $69.99
For Dallas Mavericks fans who appreciate history and style, the Men’s Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics There & Back 2.0 Vintage Pullover Sweatshirt is a steal at $69.99 (down from $99.99).
This cozy fleece-lined pullover features classic embroidered and printed graphics, celebrating the Mavericks' legacy while keeping you warm in moderate temperatures.
Men’s Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics There & Back 2.0 Vintage Pullover Sweatshirt - $69.99
Fandom From Head to Toe
Show your Los Angeles Lakers spirit with the Starter Billboard Crew Socks for just $13.99 (regularly $19.99).
Featuring bold team graphics, a cushioned footbed, and arch support, these socks will keep you comfortable whether you’re watching LeBron dominate or walking around town.
Who knew showing off your fandom could feel this good?
Starter Billboard Crew Socks - $13.99
Top off your look with the Men's Miami Heat New Era Tip-Off Two-Tone 9FIFTY Snapback Hat, now $30.74 with code SIZZLE (regularly $40.99).
This stylish hat features the Miami Heat name boldly arched across the front, with an oversized team logo partially set into the contrasting brim for a striking design. With an adjustable snapback closure, this hat is perfect for repping your team during the season opener or while out and about.
Men's Miami Heat New Era Tip-Off Two-Tone 9FIFTY Snapback Hat - $30.74
Whether you’re gearing up for game day or just looking to level up your fan style, these accessories let you show off your team pride from head to toe.
Memorabilia Worth Displaying
Boston Celtics fans celebrating their team’s recent championship win can’t miss the 12" Larry O'Brien Replica Trophy, now $69.99 with code SIZZLE (regularly $99.99). This iconic collectible is perfect for showing off your team pride and commemorating the Celtics’ big win.
Put it on your desk, shelf, or next to your TV—it’s like holding the championship moment in your hands (without needing a killer jump shot like Jayson Tatum).
12" Larry O'Brien Replica Trophy - $69.99
For collectors, the Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan Funko Fanatics Exclusive 12” Pop! Premium Vinyl GOLD Figure is another can’t-miss item.
Priced at $20.99 (down from $29.99), this iconic figure features MJ in his classic 1991-92 red uniform and comes in a sleek display-ready box. There’s even a chance to score a variant version with Jordan in his home uniform, making this the ultimate piece for any Bulls fan or Funko fanatic.
Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan Funko Fanatics Exclusive 12” Pop! Premium Vinyl GOLD Figure - $20.99
A Historic Duo Immortalized
Lakers fans, don’t miss out on commemorating basketball history with the Bronny James & LeBron James Framed 15" x 17" Collage, now $34.99 (regularly $49.99).
This stunning piece captures the unforgettable moment when LeBron and Bronny took the court together as the first father-son duo in NBA history. Whether you’re a Lakers fan or just love a great story, this collage is a meaningful addition to any collection.
Bronny James & LeBron James Framed 15" x 17" Collage - $34.99
Why Wait? Act Fast Before the Final Buzzer!
With 30% off using code SIZZLE, this sale is the perfect time to grab fan-favorite NBA gear at unbeatable prices.
From cozy sweatshirts to iconic collectibles, there’s something for every basketball lover.
Just remember, this deal ends on Tuesday, November 26, at 11:59 PM ET, so don’t wait too long to make your picks.
