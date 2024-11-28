Stanley Black Friday Deals On Amazon Can Save You Up To 38%
The Stanley brand has become incredibly popular of late - and it’s easy to see why. Between cups, coolers, tumblers, and much more, there’s almost certainly something under the Stanley umbrella that’s useful for everyone’s general day-to-day needs. Whether you’re just driving to and from work, going to a tailgate, or braving the trails for an extensive run, a Stanley of some variety can accommodate both.
Because it’s Thanksgiving time, there are quite a few Stanley Black Friday deals to be found on the web. Browse through our list below of the best Stanley deals and get one of these fantastic options - for you or a loved one - while they’re on sale right now.
Stanley IceFlow 20-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw
Was $40 - Now $24.99 (38% OFF)
The Stanley IceFlow is your go to everyday insulated water bottle. It houses 20 ounces of water and keeps it cool on its own for up to twelve hours. However, if you put ice in this bad boy, it can keep it refreshing and crisp for up to two days thanks to its double-wall vacuum insulation.
The IceFlow is BPA free. It's leak-resistant so you don't have to worry about stowing it away in a bag. You can easily throw it in the dishwasher for cleaning. And the flip straw lid makes it super easy to grab a quick drink.
Stanley Adventure 50-Quart Leakproof Outdoor Cooler
Was $225 - Now $168.99 (Save $56)
If you know someone putting an impressive cooler on their list this holiday season, consider knabbing the Stanley Adventure Cooler for them while it's on sale for Black Friday. It touts a high-density polyethylene shell that can take a beating.
There are high-quality latches and gaskets to keep the seal secure and tight, ensuring liquid or the cooler's cold air doesn't leak. In fact, this 50-quart version can retain cold temperatures for up to 27 hours. This outlasts other brands in its class by up to 40%. And Stanley promises the Adventure is built to last with its "Built to Last" Lifetime Warranty.
Stanley Adventure To-Go 18-Ounce Insulated Food Jar
Was $30 - Now $22.49 (25% OFF)
If you're looking to bring a modest amount of food with you to work or on the go, the Stanley Adventure To-Go promises to keep it fresh. At 18 ounces, you'll have a solid meal hot or cold whenever you're ready for it. In fact, it can keep either at its ideal temperature for over six hours.
It's dishwasher safe and easy to clean. The Adventure To-Go is comprised of 18/8 stainless steal and is BPA-free. And like most other Stanley products, it comes with a lifetime warranty.
Stanley Go Growler 64-Ounce Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Beer Growler
Was $45 - Now $33.99 (24% OFF)
It's hard to take a good brew on the go when you know it will be found warm and flat after some light jostling. Not so with the Stanley Go Growler. This impressive 64-ounce 18/8 stainless steel container is vacuum-sealed to keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours. Iced, it can keep things cold for up to four days. And if it's hot food or drink, expect it to keep warmth for up to 18 hours.
The Go Growler's heavy-duty makeup promises a container that will never rest nor break. It has locking mechanisms that promise to never leak. And it comes dishwasher safe so cleaning it is never as tough as the growler itself is.
Stanley Adventure To-Go 24-Ounce Insulated Food Jar
Was $38 - Now $28.86 (24% OFF)
This Stanley Adventure To-Go 24-ounce version is a beefier version of the Adventure To-Go 18-ounce that is also on this list. Obviously, it can carry a bit more of whatever it is you're trying to keep warm or cold. But it's also much more convenient as its lid converts into a bowl and there's a spork that is built right into the side of the container's band.
Stanley Classic 8-Ounce Flask
Was $26 - Now $19.99 (23% OFF)
Sometimes you don't need a larger container to bring the goods with you. The Stanley Classic 8-Ounce Flask handles just that, providing just enough capacity for your favorite liquid while being small and discrete enough to slip into a pocket.
The Classic is designed with a wide mouth opening that makes quick sips smooth to accomplish.
The hinge-connected cap ensures the lid never goes missing. And it's comprised of a 10mm thick housing that easily holds up to accidental dings and drops when you're out camping or at your team's tailgate.
Stanley Stay-Chill 64-Ounce Classic Pitcher
Was $45 - Now $34.99 (22% OFF)
The Stanley Stay Chill may be one of the most impressive pitchers on the market. At 64 ounces, it carries with it plenty to pour. It can keep drinks cold on its own for eight hours, but if on ice, knock that number up to an incredible 29 hours.
The stainless steel pitcher comes with a heavy-duty handle that can be used to pour drinks one-handed if need be. And there's a BPA-free Tritan pour-through lid that helps to eliminate spills while also letting the fluid flow when and if you want to.
Stanley Classic Legendary 24-Ounce Camp Mug
Was $28 - Now $21.99 (21% OFF)
The Stanley Classic Legendary Camp Mug is dubbed its name because it's just that - legendary. This mug is the perfect campfire companion. It's an Amazon Best Seller with a 4.5-star average across nearly 6,000 reviews. It's tried and true.
Stanley Everyday Go 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler
Was $20 - Now $15.99 (20% OFF)
If you're shopping for a wine lover, the Stanley Everyday Go Tumbler is a no brainer gift. It holds ten ounces of your favorite concoction within its double wall vacuum insulation walls. Resulting in 1.5-hours of hot liquids staying hot and five hours of cool liquids staying cool. Drop some ice in there and your brew will be brisk for up to 20 hours at a time.
Stanley Adventure Big Grip 24-Ounce Beer Stein
Was $25 - Now $19.99 (20% OFF)
Any fan would look impressive while holding the Stanley Adventure Big Grip 24-Ounce Beer Stein. It mightily holds 24 ounces of your drink of choice and keeps them frosty for up to five hours.
It's not just keeping things cold or warm that's impressive though. The Big Grip is renowned for its durability. It's survived bullets, hurricanes, 4,000-foot drops, and plenty more. All while still being capable of providing users with a clean, delicious drink. If you know someone who puts their Stanley's to the test, the Big Grip is the way to go.
More Great Stanley Black Friday Deals Available Right Now:
Stanley Happy Hour Cocktail Shaker Set - $29.99 - 25% OFF
Stanley Adventure Camp Cook Set - $29.99 - 25% OFF
Stanley Wildfare Pro Fry Pan Cookset + Stone - $99.99 - 23% OFF
Stanley Vacuum Insulated Large Food Jar 18/8 Stainless Steel Food Jar - $29.99 - 23% OFF
Stanley Wildfare Core 26-Piece Stainless Steel Cookset - $69.99 - 22% OFF
Stanley Adventure To-Go Insulated Travel Tumbler - $21.99 - 21% OFF
Stanley Classic Stay-Hot French Press - $54.99 - 21% OFF
Stanley Wildfare Go 4-Piece Two Cup Stainless Steel Cookset - $15.99 - 20% OFF
Stanley Adventure 32-Ounce All-in-One Boil + Brew French Press - $19.99 - 20% OFF
Stanley Wildfare Core 12-Piece Stainless Steel Fry Pan Cookset - $44.99 - 18% OFF
