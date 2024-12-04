The 4.8 Star freebeat Boom Exercise Bike Is An Incredible $700 Off
There are only a few weeks left before you have to start getting serious about those New Year's resolutions. If indoor biking is your planned exercise method, you may want to really consider grabbing the freebeat Boom Bike while it's on sale for a whopping $700 off.
Typical listed at $1,299, the freebeat Boom Bike is down 54% and is currently priced at $599 for the company's Cyber Week sale. And it's not just the bike, there are other perks thrown in to entice you as well.
An Impressive 15.6" HD Rotatable Touchscreen
One of the things that Peloton touts as top of the class is its rotatable touchscreen. Well, freebeat didn't back down from the challenge and developed a 15.6" screen of its own.
Just like it's competitor, freebeat's HD touchscreen is rotatable so that you can view it from a variety of angles. Sure, looking at it dead on while biking is easy. But should you be down on a mat doing yoga, stretches, or strength training, freebeat's HD screen can be directed wherever you're exercising.
Advanced Auto Resistance System & Smart Saddle Detection+
Another feature that top indoor bike's utilize is auto resistance. When you're in the midst of a class with one of freebeat's talented trainers, you'll be asked to raise or lower bike ride's difficultly level on the fly.
Most exercise bikes these days still rely on manual adjustments to heighten or reduce resistance difficulty. But freebeat (just like advanced Peloton bikes), sports an automatic resistance system that handles resistence modifications entirely on its own.
On top of that, the freebeat Boom Bike also has Smart Saddle Detection+. When you jump out of your seat for extra strength, or sit back down when you need a break, the Boom Bike has sensors that follow your movements and adjust bike settings accordingly.
Engaging and Gamified Workouts
freebeat's classes and trainers do everything in their power to get you pumped and ready for a worthwhile workout. The freebeat platform has a personal trainer algorithm that ensures you're getting the most of your exercise time by pushing you at certain times and letting you rest at others.
You can choose to ride to the beat in live trainer programs. Or, you also have the ability to transfer yourself into a virtual world and ride along crazy landscapes in avatar form. While doing the latter, you can earn items for your avatar. But with both, you can earn points and rewards that encourage you to accomplish goals and dominate leaderboards. It's a type of motivation you can't really find anywhere else.
The freebeat Boom Bike Looks Awesome
I know people say, "looks aren't everything", but that's certainly not true of home decor. And there's no dying that the freebeat Book Bike is slick - especially at the current sticker price.
Designed in Switzerland, the Boom Bike comes in Arctic White, Mist Grey, or Tuscany Yellow. All models come equipped with dynamic LED lightstrips that pulsate with the beat of the music. Or you can just set whatever color you'd like so the bike looks awesome just sitting patiently for your next work out.
Get the freebeat Boom Bike - normally $1,299 - is currently just $599 (54% / $700 OFF)
