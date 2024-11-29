The Best Running Headphones For Every Budget During Amazon's Black Friday Sale
Whether you're logging miles on the track, trail, or treadmill, a solid pair of headphones can take your runs from mundane to motivational.
The right headphones don’t just deliver great sound—they stay put, resist sweat, and keep you in the zone.
We’ve rounded up some of the best running headphones on Amazon that offer comfort, durability, and audio quality. Here’s what you need to know and where to snag them.
1. SHOKZ OpenRun Pro
Price: $124.95 (31% off; regularly $179.95)
For runners who want great sound and safety, the SHOKZ OpenRun Pro delivers premium audio through bone conduction technology, keeping your ears open to your surroundings.
With 10 hours of battery life, sweat resistance, and a lightweight titanium frame, these headphones are perfect for intense training sessions.
Plus, the quick charge feature gives you 1.5 hours of playtime in just 5 minutes.
2. Raycon Fitness Headphones
Price: $83.99 (30% off; regularly $119.99)
Comfort meets convenience with the Raycon Fitness Headphones.
These over-ear wireless headphones feature interchangeable cushions for a snug fit, active noise cancellation to block out distractions, and an impressive 45-hour battery life.
Need to take a call mid-run? The five built-in microphones ensure you’re heard loud and clear.
3. JLab Go Sport+ Wireless Workout Earbuds
Price: $20.92 (30% off; regularly $29.88)
Budget-friendly but packed with features, the JLab Go Sport+ earbuds are perfect for sweat-heavy runs.
With a secure over-ear hook design and IP55 sweat resistance, these earbuds stay put no matter how hard you train.
Enjoy 35+ hours of total playtime and easily customize your sound with three EQ settings through the JLab app.
4. Soundcore Sport X20 by Anker
Price: $55.99 (30% off; regularly $79.99)
If you’re all about bass and durability, the Soundcore Sport X20 earbuds have you covered.
Featuring BassUp technology for thumping sound, IP68 water resistance, and rotatable ear hooks, these earbuds are built for extreme conditions.
With 48 hours of playtime and active noise cancellation, they’re perfect for turning your gym or run into a focused workout zone.
5. Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Headphones
Price: $199.00 (43% off; regularly $349.00)
For runners who demand premium audio, the Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Headphones are the gold standard.
These over-ear headphones combine advanced noise-canceling technology with plush ear cushions for an ultra-comfortable fit.
With 24 hours of battery life and customizable EQ settings, you’ll experience unmatched sound quality whether you’re running or recovering.
6. bmani Wireless Earbuds
Price: $25.99 (35% off; regularly $39.99)
The bmani Wireless Earbuds are a great budget option with features that punch above their price.
Equipped with LED displays to monitor battery life, these earbuds offer 48 hours of total playback time and a secure fit for long runs.
Designed for sports, they come with flexible ear hooks and IPX5 water resistance, keeping up with you no matter how sweaty things get.
Which Headphones Are Right for You?
Whether you’re looking for bone conduction tech, bass-heavy earbuds, or noise-canceling over-ear options, these headphones have something for every runner.
Each pair is designed to keep you motivated, comfortable, and in the zone, mile after mile.
Don’t wait too long—these deals are hot, and your new favorite running companion is just a click away!
