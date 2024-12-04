The WWE Shop Sale Is Packed With Items At 35% OFF Right Now
WWE fans are a unique bunch. There are few fandoms that match the pure passion and excitement they bring to each event. If you have a few of these fanatics on your Christmas list, there's a WWE Shop sale that's offering items at up to 35% off.
Step through the curtain and see our best sales picks below before they get the three count.
Ecell Portrait Soft Gel iPhone Cases
$17.49 - Was $24.99 (30% OFF)
Nearly everyone is walking around with a smart phone these days. If the WWE fan in your life is rocking an iPhone, considering upgrading their case game with one of these soft gel iPhone cases while on sale.
You have a variety of WWE Superstars to choose from. The cases are comprised of a strong rubber gel body that promises a solid grip. The rear sports a polycarbonate back plate for extra protection. And because they're easy to pop on and off, you could consider getting a few to change your case to match that day's attitude.
Get the Cody Rhodes American Nightmare Soft Gel iPhone Case Here
Get the Rhea Ripley Soft Gel iPhone Case iPhone Case Here
Get the Jey Uso Portrait Soft Gel iPhone Case Here
Get the Roman Reigns Head of The Table Soft Gel iPhone Case Here
Get the Liv Morgan Watch Me Soft Gel iPhone Case Here
Get the CM Punk Retro Soft Gel iPhone Case Here
500 Level Black Jey Uso Yeet Pullover Hoodie
$40.59 - Was $57.99 (30% OFF)
There may be no bigger riser in the WWE than Jey Uso. So it's no wonder the WWE Superstar's Black Jey Uso Yeet Pullover Hoodie is near the top of the sales charts.
The Yeet hoodie, currently 30% off, features a dropped shoulder design, front pouch pocket, and clean looking screen-printed graphics. Grab it now before the price jumps back up.
Get the 500 Level Black Jey Uso Yeet Pullover Hoodie Here
Select WWE Championship Belts - 30% OFF
A WWE Championship Title Belt just screams prestigiousness and elitism. There have been many different iterations of the sport's trophies throughout the years, and many are currently at a discount during the WWE Shop title belt sale.
As pictured above, you can get The Rock's iconic Brahma Bull belt, the Women's Championship belt, and even WCW Championship belts at a hefty 30% off. Grab one today for your shelf or shoulder.
Get the The Rock Brahma Bull Replica Championship Title Belt Here
Get the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Commemorative Title Belt Here
Get the WWE Women's World Championship Replica Title Belt
Get the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Retro Replica Title Belt Here
Get the WWE Winged Eagle Championship Replica Title Belt Here
Get the WCW United States Championship Replica Title Belt
Black Roman Reigns OTC Pullover Hoodie or T-Shirt - 30 % OFF
Acknowledge him! - with one of these awesome looking Roman Reigns OTC Pullover Hoodies or T-Shirts. The Roman Reigns Original Tribal Chief hoodie is normally $54.99, but is now down a nice chunk thanks to today's sale.
The Roman Reigns Original Tribal Chief tee is also seeing the same 30% discount and is being listed at a mere $23.09 for the rest of the day.
Get the Black Roman Reigns OTC Pullover Hoodie Here
Get the Black Roman Reigns OTC T-Shirt Here
WWE Red John Cena Farewell Tour T-Shirt
Now $23.09 - Was $32.99 (30% OFF)
It won't be long until you can't see John Cena. The retirement tour has officially been announced, so commemorate one of the best wrestlers of all time with this awesome looking WWE Red John Cena Farewell Tour T-Shirt.
The tee is available in sizes small through 5XL, so it should fit just about anyone. It's 100% cotton for comfort and Cena approved for coolness.
Get the WWE Red John Cena Farewell Tour T-Shirt Here
More Great WWE Shop Sales:
Cody Rhodes Lava Skull T-Shirt - 30% OFF
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin Smoking Skull Championship Replica Title Belt - 30% OFF
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin 3:16 T-Shirt - 30% OFF
White Jey Uso Yeet T-Shirt - 30% OFF
White/Black CM Punk Best In The World Ringer T-Shirt - 30 % OFF
WWE Money in the Bank Commemorative Briefcase - 30% OFF
Roman Reigns Authentic Glove Set - 30% OFF
