Walmart's Black Friday Deals Are Here With Huge Savings on Sports Gear
Walmart has launched its Early Black Friday event, and it’s a home run for sports enthusiasts.
Whether you’re looking to upgrade your game, gift a sports lover, or organize your gear, these deals will help you save big. And with discounts on everything from basketball hoops to pickleball sets, Walmart has everything you need to gear up for your favorite activities.
Here’s a look at some standout deals on sports gear that will take your game to the next level—all while keeping your wallet happy.
Step Up to the Plate with Baseball and Softball Deals
For baseball and softball players, the Rawlings 12.5" RBG36 Recreational Baseball & Softball Glove is a steal at just $34.98 (down from $49.99).
This glove’s all-leather shell provides durability, while its Zero Shock sting reduction technology ensures a comfortable catch every time.
It’s available in black, dark brown, and beige, making it as stylish as it is functional.
Pair it with the Rawlings OLB3 Official League 8u Baseball Bucket, now only $19.97 (was $23.99).
This bucket includes eight official league baseballs, perfect for batting practice or casual games. Designed for ages 8 and under, it’s a great way to get kids swinging.
Rawlings 12.5" RBG36 Recreational Baseball & Softball Glove - $34.98 (30% OFF)
Rawlings OLB3 Official League 8u Baseball Bucket - $19.97 (17% OFF)
Elevate Your Golf Game
Golfers, rejoice! Walmart is offering the Naipo Golf Club Set 9-Piece Complete Golf Set for just $197.99—a jaw-dropping discount from its original price of $599.99.
This set includes a driver, fairway wood, hybrid, irons, putter, stand bag, and three head covers, providing everything needed for a day on the course.
Designed for right-handed players, this unisex set is a fantastic gift or an upgrade for yourself.
Naipo Golf Club Set 9-Piece Complete Golf Set - $198 (Save $402)
Hit the Court with Basketball Deals
Basketball enthusiasts will love the Spalding 54-Inch Shatter-proof Polycarbonate Portable Basketball Hoop System, now available for $248.00 (down from $349.99).
With its pro slam breakaway rim and shatter-proof backboard, this hoop is perfect for residential play.
It’s easy to set up, portable, and includes a stability base that can be filled with water or sand for ultimate durability.
Don’t forget to grab the Wilson NBA DRV Pro Basketball, now priced at just $21.82 (was $26.95).
As the official basketball of the NBA, this ball offers excellent grip, air retention, and outdoor durability.
Spalding 54-Inch Shatter-proof Polycarbonate Portable Basketball Hoop System - $248 (Save $102)
Wilson NBA DRV Pro Basketball - $21.82 (24% OFF)
Serve Up Fun with Pickleball
Pickleball continues to grow in popularity, and the FitRx Fiberglass Pickleball Set is a fantastic way to join the fun.
At only $29.99 (down from $79.99), this set includes two paddles, four pickleballs, and a carry case.
With non-slip grip tape and a high-density core, these paddles deliver exceptional control and comfort for both beginners and seasoned players.
FitRx Fiberglass Pickleball Set - $30 (63% OFF)
Stay Organized with Sports Gear Storage
Tired of tripping over sports gear in your garage?
The Techvida Sports Equipment Organizer is here to save the day at just $79.98 (down from $179.99).
This rolling cart features two storage compartments, four mesh baskets, and bat hooks, making it easy to organize baseball bats, gloves, balls, and more.
With its durable steel construction and smooth rollers, it’s perfect for keeping gear tidy in garages, playrooms, or gyms.
Techvida Sports Equipment Organizer - $80 (Save $100)
Why Wait? Score These Deals Now
Walmart’s Black Friday sports deals are your ticket to upgrading your game or finding the perfect gift for the sports enthusiast in your life.
These discounts won’t last long, so act fast before the best items sell out.
Whether you’re perfecting your jump shot, hitting the green, or organizing your gear, Walmart’s deals offer something for every athlete.
Head to Walmart’s sports section to snag these deals today!
