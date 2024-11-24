Walmart's Early Black Friday Deals Have Huge Discounts on Workout and Fitness Gear
Black Friday has come early at Walmart, and fitness fans, this one’s for you!
With unbeatable discounts on workout gear, fitness tech, and home gym essentials, Walmart’s Black Friday sale is your chance to save big while gearing up for your next sweat session.
Whether you’re outfitting your home gym or grabbing gifts for the fitness enthusiast in your life, these deals—many up to 50% off—are too good to miss.
From smartwatches and stationary bikes to weights and hydration gear, here are the highlights from Walmart’s fitness-focused Black Friday deals, with prices that will make your wallet do a happy dance.
Fitness Tech Deals That Bring the Wow
The Apple Watch 10, now $329 (down from $399), is your ultimate fitness companion.
This sleek smartwatch features a larger OLED display, faster charging, and advanced health tools like sleep apnea detection.
Whether you’re counting steps, tracking your workouts, or keeping tabs on your heart rate, this watch helps you stay in control of your fitness goals.
Need workout tunes?
The Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, currently priced at $99 (regularly $199), combine great sound quality with a lightweight design, giving you up to 40 hours of battery life.
For those who prefer earbuds, the Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) are down to $89.99 from $129, offering reliable sound and seamless integration with your devices—perfect for cardio sessions or weightlifting playlists.
Home Gym Essentials at Amazing Prices
Building your home gym just got more affordable.
The BalanceFrom Olympic Bumper Plate Set is now priced at $199 from $459.99, featuring 260 pounds of durable, color-coded weights with steel hubs.
This set is perfect for all your strength training needs, from squats to bench presses, and it’s built to last through even the toughest workouts.
For cardio lovers, the POOBOO Indoor Cycling Bike is a steal at $209.99 (originally $399).
With Bluetooth connectivity, this stationary bike syncs to fitness apps like Zwift and Strava, offering real-time coaching, virtual rides, and performance tracking.
Its quiet magnetic resistance system and sturdy 350lb capacity make it an excellent choice for beginners and pros alike.
Compact and Convenient Fitness Gear
If space is at a premium, Walmart’s compact workout solutions are here to save the day.
The SSPHPPLIE Walking Pad Under Desk Treadmill, priced at $139 (down from $429), is perfect for sneaking in steps while you work.
It arrives fully assembled, fits neatly under a desk, and is designed for walking or light jogging—ideal for staying active in small spaces.
For a versatile workout, the UPGO Vibration Plate Exercise Machine is on sale for $108.99 (regularly $199).
This platform provides full-body vibrations to tone muscles, improve flexibility, and promote weight loss.
It includes resistance bands, multiple vibration levels, and a sturdy design, making it a great tool for low-impact yet effective workouts.
Hydration Meets Style
Every fitness enthusiast knows the importance of hydration, and the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler, now $31.90 (originally $45), makes it easy and stylish.
This 40oz tumbler, available in seven colors, is perfect for long workouts, outdoor adventures, or just staying hydrated throughout the day.
Thanks to its durable design and cult-favorite status, this deal won’t last long—grab it while you can!
Don’t Miss These Deals
Walmart’s Black Friday fitness deals are packed with savings that make it easier than ever to crush your goals while saving big.
These prices won’t last forever, and popular items like the Apple Watch and Stanley Tumbler are already flying off the shelves.
Whether you’re setting up your dream home gym or finding the perfect gift, this sale is the perfect opportunity to gear up without breaking the bank.
Head to Walmart’s sports and fitness section to snag these deals before they’re gone—your fitness journey (and your wallet) will thank you!
