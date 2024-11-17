Best Sports Themed WWE Title Belts For NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL And NCAA Fans
For years, fantasy football players have used championship belts to dignify themselves as the cream of the crop. Now, in collaboration with the WWE, your favorite sports teams are doing the same.
These insanely cool sports themed WWE title belts are great for tons of occasions. You’ll stand out at game day tailgates. You’ll look like a super fan with one on your shoulder while watching big matchups on the couch with friends. Or, just having one up for decor in your man cave will give the space some awesome flair.
See the list of our favorite sports themed WWE title belts below for the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and NCAA.
NFL Title Belts
When you’re the champs, you get to walk around with the strap. This Super Bowl flavored Kansas City Chiefs legacy belt recognizes just that.
It showcases the Chiefs red arrowhead logo on the side plates. But the front of the belt is adorned with “Super Bowl Champions” and the Super Bowl LVIII branding. Designed specifically for the back-to-back champs, this belt is unlike any other.
If we’re making wrestling comparisons, the Chiefs are your reigning title holder. But the Lions just may be the number one contender. It’s finally fun to be a Lions fan these days. So why not glorify it with this sweet looking Detroit Lions legacy belt?
The Lions version features a light blue strap that stands out brightly from the typical black. The fierce lion logo is prominently centered. And a pair of Lions helmets flank it on each side.
If there were one fanbase that you would say fits right in with the WWE culture, it’s got to be Buffalo Bills fans. Who else is putting themselves through tables during their outrageously awesome tailgate sessions?
The Bills legacy belt consists of a darker Bills blue strap with a white team helmet on each side. And the red, white, and blue team colors are used throughout its design.
NCAA Title Belts
The reigning National Champions of football have a great looking legacy belt to flex. The belt is mainly comprised of Michigan blue. But there’s also a nice yellow pinstripe around the outside that gives it a nice accent.
The Michigan “M” is featured front and center, of course. The iconic logo is also utilized on the side plates too. The belt doesn’t have much unnecessary flair. It’s very business-like - much like the university it represents.
Notre Dame’s WWE legacy belt is similar in looks to Michigan’s. But Notre Dame has something going for it that Michigan’s doesn’t - The Notre Dame Leprechaun.
The side plates of the Notre Dame belt feature the classic leprechaun logo with his dukes up ready for fisticuffs. It’s in full color too, adding some additional color to all the blue and gold used elsewhere.
The Alabama Crimson Tide aren’t shy with their legacy belt design. The school’s red motif is in full force here, prominently used on the majority of the belt strap, front, and side plates.
The white Alabama logo pops nicely in the legacy belt’s center. Of course, there’s a “Roll Tide” placed toward the bottom. And they even squeezed in their red elephant logo just beneath that too.
- Get the Notre Dame WWE Legacy Title Belt
NBA Title Belts
The 18-time NBA champs have a championship belt design that’s befitting of their stature. This thing is awesome. The Kelly-green belt strap is perfect. The center plate features a dark orange basketball that contrasts nicely with the green. And it’s topped with the franchise’s notorious Lucky the Leprechaun logo.
A golden Celtic knot is used on the front to offer additional style. The side plates feature the alternate Celtics clover logo nicely. And the strap ends are a clean white which really brings the whole thing together.
The Los Angeles Lakers are a close second to the Celtics in overall championships with 17 of their own. And they’re right there with the Celtics as far as having an amazing sports legacy belt too.
The flamboyant yellow and purple design screams “showtime”. The Lakers belt is loud and flashy, yet not obnoxious at all. It perfectly matches the historic franchise it represents.
The New York Knicks championship legacy belt is very similar to the Celtics’ design - but any New York fan would say the Knickerbocker’s blue and orange look is much, much better.
The Knicks heavily rely on the team’s blue coloring. And just like the team’s logo and uniforms, it pairs the blue with orange for perfect color balancing.
MLB Title Belts
The Dodgers may be the new champs, but there’s no denying that the Yankees legacy belt is insanely cool. The pinstripes. The gold on navy blue. The NY logo in the center and the Yankees top hat logo on the side plates. It’s all incredibly well done.
The Yankees may have lost to the Dodgers on the field. But there’s no doubt the Yankees WWE championship belt is the cream of the crop amongst the rest of the league.
The Dodgers title belt is still fantastic in its own right. The blue, gray and white combination of colors looks fresh. The LA logo in the center is perfectly pronounced and the Dodgers logo side plates and end strap are a clean white.
If you’re a Dodger fan looking for new decor or memorabilia to celebrate the 2024 World Series win, you can’t go wrong here.
The Philadelphia Phillies fanbase is one of a kind - and so is their team’s legacy belt. The strap is Phillies red. But it’s topped with a replica of the franchise’s jerseys with red pinstripes on white.
The gold and red combination throughout the rest of the design is chef’s kiss. The white “P” logo rests on the center plate, with the team’s Liberty Bell logo being used for the pair of side plates. It’s easily one of the best sports legacy belts out there.
NHL Title Belts
I love the color scheme of the reigning NHL champ’s championship belt. The Florida Panthers’ design is a combo of red, white, blue, and gold that’s inspired directly from the team’s logo.
The Panther is prominent on the front with a clean white hockey rink sitting behind it for excellent contrast. The belt’s strap is a combination of red and white which pair excellently too. Like all the other season champion’s listed, the Florida Panthers legacy belt is a must have inclusion for any fan’s sports setup.
They may be a newer franchise, but the Seattle Kraken fanbase is ravenous. A great group of fanatics deserve a great legacy belt - and boy did Kraken supporters get one.
The color scheme is impeccable. The baby blue on navy blue combo is one of the best in sports. And both the main Kraken logo in the center and the secondary anchor logo on the sides look excellent in their usage.
The Broad Street Bullies’ orange and black uniforms translate amazingly to this Flyer’s championship belt. The heavy usage of orange throughout is only benefitted by the black it’s paired with. And the gold on black makes the overall design teem with a bit of elegance.
