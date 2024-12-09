Celebrate The Kansas City Chiefs 9th Straight Division Title With This Awesome Gear
Talk about dominance, right? Much like the New England Patriots ruled over the AFC East from 2009 through 2019, the Kansas City Chiefs are on the same trajectory. Following their win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs have now won nine consecutive AFC West championships.
To the victor goes the spoils. In this case, the spoils are a collection of sweet Kansas City Chiefs 2024 AFC West Champions gear. The NFL Shop has shirts, hats, hoodies, and more to commemorate the organizations most recent title. Find something you like below that you can wear through the playoffs and beyond.
Kansas City Chiefs Nike Ready to Roll T-Shirt
The Kansas City Chiefs Nike Ready to Roll T-Shirt is simple and to the point. Bring on the playoffs. Not every team can begin the regular season believing the next 18 weeks are a mere formality. But that's certainly been true for Chiefs fans.
Available for both men and women, the Ready to Roll T-Shirt looks crisp. It's designed as a primarily red shirt with "Ready to Roll" in Chiefs yellow. "AFC West Champions" is printed just below. And a Kansas City Chiefs arrowhead logo rests on the wearer's heart.
Buy the Men's Kansas City Chiefs Nike Ready to Roll T-Shirt on NFL Shop
Buy the Women's Kansas City Chiefs Nike Ready to Roll T-Shirt on NFL Shop
Buy the Youth Kansas City Chiefs Nike Ready to Roll T-Shirt on NFL Shop
Kansas City Chiefs New Era Black 2024 AFC West Division Champions Hat
The Kansas City Chiefs New Era Black 2024 AFC West Division Champions Hat is a fine looking piece of apparel. It's the very same that you saw the Chiefs players wearing on the field following their victory over the Chargers.
The Chiefs New Era hat features high quality raised embroidered graphics that declare the franchise the 2024 AFC West Champions. It has a snapback design that should fit pretty much anyone. And it's made to hold a structured fit, so it won't get floppy on you after repeated use through the playoffs and seasons to come.
Buy the Kansas City Chiefs New Era 2024 AFC West Division Champions Hat on NFL Shop
Kansas City Chiefs Nike Ready to Roll Hoodie
With the NFL playoffs taking place in the dead of winter, it may make more sense for fans to pick up the Kansas City Chiefs Nike Ready to Roll Hoodie instead of the aforementioned t-shirt.
The sweatshirt has the same slick Ready to Roll design, but it's instead adorned on a midweight pullover hoodie. There's a front pouch for accessories, or your hands if they're cold. And, of course, a hood is there too so you're protected by the windy and cold Kansas City climate.
Buy the Kansas City Chiefs Nike Ready to Roll Hoodie on NFL Shop
Kansas City Chiefs New Era 2024 AFC West Division Champions Knit Hat
Not only does the Kansas City Chiefs New Era 2024 AFC West Division Champions Knit Hat look great, but it's also going to keep your ears and head warm during the rest of the winter's frigid days. The cuffed beanie is extra thick around the ears for added warmth. The dual white stripe design and pom top look great. And at the center is a 2024 AFC West Division Champions insignia to make sure all West opponents know who's boss - for a 9th time straight.
Buy the Kansas City Chiefs New Era 2024 AFC West Division Champions Knit Hat on NFL Shop
Kansas City Chiefs Nike Ready to Roll Long Sleeve Shirt
This Kansas City Chiefs Nike Ready to Roll Long Sleeve Shirt features the same base graphics as the Ready to Roll red tee. But this long sleeve variety sits on a clean white base that somehow makes it look even better. It even has a rib-knitted collar and cuffs for a longer lasting durable design.
Buy the Kansas City Chiefs Nike Ready to Roll Long Sleeve Shirt on NFL Shop
Kansas City Chiefs New Era Red 2024 AFC West Division Champions Hat
If you prefer to rock Chiefs red on your head, the Kansas City Chiefs New Era Red 2024 AFC West Division Champions Hat may be your more preferred choice.
This hat sports the 2024 AFC West Champions raised insignia dead center. It's one size fits most thanks to the adjustable rear strap. And it's made solidly with a structured fit and curved bill.
Buy the Kansas City Chiefs New Era Red 2024 AFC West Division Champions Hat on NFL Shop
Kansas City Chiefs Highlight Mint 2024 AFC West Division Champions Commemorative Coin
If you're looking for something more permanent than apparel, you may want to consider grabbing this Kansas City Chiefs Highlight Mint 2023 AFC West Division Champions Commemorative Coin for your collection.
The commemorative coin is perfect for those that love to display Chiefs collectibles throughout your home or man cave. It's made of 39mm solid bronze that is individually numbered as part of only 2,024. And it even comes with a protective clear capsule and jewelry case for preservation and display.
Buy the Kansas City Chiefs Highlight Mint 2024 AFC West Division Champions Commemorative Coin on NFL Shop
More Awesome Kansas City Chiefs 2024 AFC West Champions Gear
Kansas City Chiefs Fanatics Authentic 2024 AFC West Division Champions Framed 15" x 17" Collage
Men's Kansas City Chiefs Nike Red Nine-Straight AFC West Division Champions T-Shirt
Women's Kansas City Chiefs Nike Red Nine-Straight AFC West Division Champions T-Shirt
Kansas City Chiefs Nike Red Nine-Straight AFC West Division Champions Club Pullover Hoodie
Men's Kansas City Chiefs Fanatics Red 2024 AFC West Division Champions Conquer T-Shirt
Women's Kansas City Chiefs Fanatics Red 2024 AFC West Division Champions Conquer Long Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt
Men's Kansas City Chiefs Red Nine-Straight AFC West Division Champions T-Shirt
