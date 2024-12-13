Juan Soto Officially Joins The New York Mets - See His New Gear Here
After putting pen to paper on the biggest contract in MLB history, Juan Soto is officially a member of the New York Mets. The MLB Shop didn't waste any time getting Juan Soto Mets gear up on their storefront. We've picked our favorites below.
For those wondering why Soto is now the richest player in baseball, a quick look at the 26-year-old's resume will fill you in. Soto, in just seven seasons, has racked up the accolades.
He won a World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019. In that same year he was awarded All-MLB Second Team for his skills in the outfield. Soto won the National League Batting Title in 2020 for having the league's best batting average. And those same bat skills helped earn him the Silver Slugger Award five times straight from 2020 through 2024.
Those awards are relatively minor compared to the rest, though. In 2020, 2021, and 2024, Soto was awarded All-MLB First Team - thus recognizing him as one of the three best outfielders in all of baseball. He was also a four-time All-Star for his play in 2021 through 2024. And, while in Yankees gear, he also helped to take The Bronx Bombers to the 2024 World Series. Though the team would fall four games to one against the now World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Check out the best Juan Soto Mets gear that's already available.
Juan Soto New York Mets Nike White Home Limited Player Jersey
The New York Mets Nike White Home Jersey is essentially a direct replica of what you'll see Soto wear live at Citi Field. Available for both men and women, the jersey is made with Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology to keep cool and dry. The Nike jersey features heat-sealed logos with zigzag stitching for a professional look. The Nike Swoosh logo is embroidered on, and the sleeve patches and front numbers are sublimated for a cleaner, more authentic look.
Juan Soto New York Mets Nike Royal Name & Number Pullover Hoodie
It gets cold this time of year in New York and the surrounding area. Why not treat yourself to this Juan Soto New York Mets Nike Pullover Hoodie to commemorate such as historical signing for your team?
Outside of it repping your new favorite Met, the Juan Soto hoodie is awesome. It features a fleece lining for comfort and warmth. It looks just like a Soto Mets jersey with his name and number on the back. And the pullover's front pockets also serve as handwarmers for when you're walking through the city on chilly days.
New York Mets Juan Soto Nike Royal Fuse Name & Number T-Shirt
Sometimes all you need to show excitement for your team's new superstar signing is a t-shirt - and this New York Mets Juan Soto Nike T-Shirt is perfect for the occasion.
The 100% cotton tee features the Mets logo on the front and Juan Soto's name and number on the back. It's the perfect piece of Mets gear to honor the team's new outfielder. And it's available for pretty much anyone of any age in your family too.
- Men’s New York Mets Juan Soto Nike T-Shirt
- Women’s New York Mets Juan Soto Nike T-Shirt
- Youth New York Mets Juan Soto Nike T-Shirt
New York Mets Juan Soto Jersey Bobblehead
Really, all you need to brag about your new big signing is a sweet bobblehead. Enter the New York Mets Juan Soto Jersey Bobblehead.
As a Mets fan, nothing is more exciting than seeing one of the best players in baseball holding your jersey. That's exactly what this Juan Soto bobblehead does. It makes the 2024 offseason one of the most anticipatory in Mets history, showcasing one of the best players in the league as one of their own.
- Buy the New York Mets Juan Soto Bobblehead on MLB Shop
- Buy the New York Mets Juan Soto Press Conference Podium Bobblehead on MLB Shop
