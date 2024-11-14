New NBA City Edition Jerseys Just Dropped For The 2024-25 Season: Here's The Looks And How To Buy Them
Every year, Nike releases a collection of NBA City Edition jerseys, giving fans a unique look that connects each team to its city’s history, landmarks, and local culture.
For the 2024-25 season, these jerseys push the creative envelope with fresh colors, patterns, and design elements that pay homage to each team’s hometown pride.
From nods to legends and cultural landmarks to iconic team slogans, this season’s City Edition collection is filled with memorable styles.
Let’s take a look at some standout designs and the stories behind them.
Atlanta Hawks – A Throwback to Royalty and Legacy
The Hawks’ 2024-25 City Edition jersey brings in “Peach Gold” accents as a nod to Atlanta’s regal flair, while light blue details tip their hat to the 1960s St. Louis Hawks.
Angled “Hawks” lettering gives a subtle shoutout to Dominique Wilkins’ legendary 1980s teams, blending history with Atlanta’s modern vibe.
Boston Celtics – Rooted in the Origins of Basketball
Boston’s City Edition jersey takes us back to basketball’s beginnings.
With interlocking side panels representing the original peach baskets used to play the game near Boston, the black, green, and lime green color scheme gives this tribute a bold, modern twist.
Brooklyn Nets – The Artistic Edge of KAWS
Brooklyn’s 2024-25 jersey is another masterpiece from artist KAWS, famous for his graffiti-inspired designs.
This year’s edition contrasts black and gray with pops of color on the “Brooklyn” wordmark, while KAWS’s signature detail makes this jersey stand out as a local favorite.
Charlotte Hornets – A Design Minted in History
The Charlotte Hornets are celebrating their city’s history as home to the first U.S. Branch Mint.
Featuring ridged pinstripes that resemble coin edges, along with gold and granite accents, this jersey blends the area’s gold rush roots with Charlotte’s modern-day pride.
Chicago Bulls – Honoring 30 Years of the United Center
The Bulls’ jersey pays tribute to the 30th anniversary of the United Center with gold-and-bronze accents and a jocktag showcasing the iconic marquee that reads, “Home of Your Chicago Bulls.”
This design takes fans back to the unforgettable moments that shaped Bulls history.
Cleveland Cavaliers – “The Land” Returns
The Cavaliers’ 2024-25 jersey brings back the “The Land” nickname, with a baby blue design that recalls the team’s style in the ‘90s.
Side panels feature logos from throughout the franchise’s history, connecting Cavs fans to their team’s rich past.
Dallas Mavericks – A Minimalist Western Look
The Mavericks’ jersey opts for simplicity with a white, monotone look.
Side vents feature paisley and argyle patterns, paying tribute to ‘70s western fashion, and the Dallas skyline sits above the “For All of DFW” jocktag.
Leon Bridges’ signature adds a final touch of Texas pride.
Denver Nuggets – A Mile-High Twist on the Rainbow
The Nuggets’ 2024-25 design reimagines their “5280” branding with a heat-mapped, rainbow-themed side panel.
This unique pattern nods to the mysterious beauty of the Mile High mountains and puts a modern spin on the team’s classic rainbow.
Detroit Pistons – A Nod to the “Bad Boys” Era
The Pistons’ new jersey taps into the swagger of Detroit’s “Bad Boys” from the late ‘80s.
The font recalls iconic team merch from that era, and the jocktag features “Back 2 Back” and coach Chuck Daly’s initials, honoring the team’s back-to-back championships.
Golden State Warriors – Iconic Bay Area Vibes
Golden State’s 2024-25 jersey combines navy, red, and gold with references to the Golden Gate Bridge.
The sides highlight rivet details as a nod to the bridge’s architecture, while the design captures the Bay Area’s vibrant spirit and “Strength in Numbers” ethos.
Houston Rockets – Honoring the Championship Era
The Houston Rockets’ 2024-25 City Edition jersey is a tribute to the ‘90s championship teams of Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler.
With the classic red, black, and white color scheme, this year’s design incorporates hints of gold, nodding to the back-to-back titles won in 1994 and 1995.
Above the jocktag, you’ll find “Believe It! Again!” and golden signatures from Olajuwon and Drexler—a must-have for any Rockets fan.
Indiana Pacers – A Night in Indy
The Pacers’ 2024-25 jersey brings a splash of color to the court with an “Indy” wordmark and side panels inspired by Indianapolis’s vibrant murals and nighttime cityscape.
The jersey features an inverted color scheme from last year’s, adding new shades to showcase the city’s creativity and local pride.
Los Angeles Clippers – Bringing Back the “Clips”
The Clippers’ new City Edition jersey revives the beloved “Clips” wordmark, dotted with a basketball for a playful touch.
Designed by L.A.-based artist Jonas Wood, this year’s version features a pacific blue body, honoring both the team’s past and the nautical roots of the Clippers franchise.
Los Angeles Lakers – The “LakeShow” Legacy
For the first time, the Los Angeles Lakers 2024-25 City Edition jersey features the famous “LakeShow” nickname, celebrating the legacy of Lakers greatness.
With a striking purple-to-black gradient, this design brings a fresh edge that appeals to both loyal fans and a new generation of supporters.
Memphis Grizzlies – A Tribute to the Memphis Sounds
The Grizzlies’ City Edition jerseys pay tribute to the Memphis Sounds, the city’s former ABA team.
Featuring “Beale Street Blue” and a design reminiscent of the Sounds’ funky style, the 2024-25 jersey brings retro vibes with a modern twist for Grizzlies fans.
Miami Heat – Celebrating “Heat Culture”
The Miami Heat’s City Edition jersey brings back “Heat Culture” on a bold red backdrop.
Pat Riley’s iconic quote, “The Main Thing is the Main Thing,” graces the jocktag, while the side vent includes the Heat’s mantra to be “the hardest working, toughest” team in the league.
Milwaukee Bucks – Celebrating “The Good Land”
The Milwaukee Bucks’ 2024-25 City Edition jersey embraces Wisconsin’s heritage, featuring “Great Lakes Blue” and a subtle outline of the state.
This design pays tribute to Milwaukee’s nickname, “The Good Land,” and highlights the team’s pride in Wisconsin’s lakes and landscapes.
Minnesota Timberwolves – Inspired by the Land of 10,000 Lakes
The Timberwolves’ 2024-25 City Edition jersey captures Minnesota’s wintry beauty with a ice water-themed gradient in shades of blue and white.
The design evokes winter nights over frozen lakes, with “The Land of 10,000 Lakes” and the North Star symbol adding a local touch.
New Orleans Pelicans – Embracing the Spirit of Voodoo
The New Orleans Pelicans’ 2024-25 City Edition jersey dives into the city’s rich culture with a design inspired by nearly 300 years of voodoo tradition.
The jersey features a herringbone pattern resembling skeleton bones, giving the iconic “NOLA” wordmark and Pelicans logo a “skeletonized” look that fans have nicknamed the “Skelican.”
This unique tribute highlights New Orleans' mystical heritage and vibrant local identity.
New York Knicks – Classic Pinstripes
For the second year, the Knicks bring pinstripes to their City Edition jersey.
This season’s version, with a white body and drop-shadow “New York” lettering, celebrates New York’s history and its iconic “City So Nice They Named It Twice” moniker.
Oklahoma City Thunder – A Tribute to OKC’s Art District
Oklahoma City’s new jersey draws on the city’s artsy side, with a navy base accented by orange and gold.
Light blue side panels pay tribute to the vibrant OKC Arts District, while the “Oklahoma” wordmark emphasizes the team’s connection to its home state.
Orlando Magic – Celebrating 35 Years of Magic
The Magic’s 2024-25 jersey honors their 35th anniversary by bringing back the beloved pinstripe look with a vintage twist.
Featuring the retro star logo in the “Magic” wordmark, this design celebrates the franchise’s early days and first decade in the NBA.
Philadelphia 76ers – An Homage to the Spectrum
The Sixers’ new jersey is rich in Philadelphia sports history, inspired by the Spectrum, where the team played from 1967-1996.
Color blocks along the side panels represent Philly’s four major sports teams, while “Brotherly Love” above the jocktag reinforces the city’s sports culture.
Phoenix Suns – A Desert-Inspired Throwback
Inspired by the 1995 All-Star Game held in Phoenix, the Suns’ jersey features a purple body with cactus green and sunrise orange trim.
Side panels reference Aztec design elements from the ‘95 game, while “The Valley” wordmark makes a welcome return.
Portland Trail Blazers – Classic “Rip City” Style
The Blazers’ jersey brings back the “Rip City” moniker with a sublimated plaid pattern honoring legendary coach Jack Ramsay, aka “Dr. Jack Plaid.”
This design blends Portland’s past with a tribute to the coach who led them to their 1977 championship.
Sacramento Kings – Honoring Royal History
The Kings’ jersey celebrates the franchise’s history with the royal red and white colors of the Cincinnati Royals.
The classic look, along with the retro logo on the shorts, continues the team’s 100-year anniversary celebration with a “100 Years of Royalty” mark on the jocktag.
San Antonio Spurs – A Vibrant “Viva Spurs” Design
The Spurs’ 2024-25 City Edition jersey sticks with the “Viva Spurs” theme, now with a light blue body for the first time.
The orange, peach, and brown trim honors the region’s unique culture, while the “Viva Spurs” phrase above the jocktag captures the community spirit.
Toronto Raptors – A Tribute to Vinsanity
In honor of Vince Carter’s iconic dunk contest performance, the Raptors’ jersey celebrates the player who helped put Toronto on the NBA map.
Featuring a “through-the-legs” silhouette and the classic Raptor logo, this design is a fitting homage to one of the game’s greats.
Utah Jazz – Mountains of Nostalgia
The Jazz’s jersey brings back the fan-favorite mountain design from the Stockton-to-Malone era.
With “Utah” on the chest and a purple backdrop, this jersey is both a tribute to the team’s history and a nod to Utah’s breathtaking landscapes.
Washington Wizards – Boundaries of D.C. History
The Wizards’ jersey is inspired by D.C.’s founding Boundary Stones, with a stone-textured background that represents the original markers placed around the district.
The “District” wordmark draws from the font used in the early almanacks, grounding this jersey in D.C. heritage.
