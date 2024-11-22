The 10 Best Selling NFL Jerseys in 2024
With every NFL season, we see new stars begin to rise while others fade in popularity. With over half of this year in the books, we’re beginning to really see what that looks like from the fan's perspective. Below, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 best selling NFL jerseys so far this season that showcases just that.
Straight from the NFL Shop, here's the official list of the top ten best selling jerseys in 2024:
1. C.J. Stroud - Houston Texas Quarterback
C.J. Stroud was considered a bit of an afterthought when he went second overall to the Houston Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft. Since then, the number one overall pick, Bryce Young, has been benched. While Stroud, by most accounts, appears to be the real deal and a true franchise quarterback.
After taking his team to the AFC Divisional Round in his first season, Texans fans clearly support their second year savior. Because halfway through the NFL season, C.J. Stroud ranks first in the best selling NFL jerseys of 2024.
2. Caleb Williams - Chicago Bears Quarterback
On the contrary to Stroud, Caleb Williams’ NFL rookie season has not gone quite as smooth. After garnering the most hype of a number one overall pick in quite some times, the Chicago Bears have turned out to be a bit of a mess in his inaugural season.
The blame can’t be placed entirely at Williams’ feet though - and Bears fans know it. You don’t place second on the top ten best selling NFL jerseys if the fans don’t have your back. This kid’s future, while now more ambiguous, is almost certainly still bright.
3. Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback
Typically when a player has been in the NFL for over seven years, you see jersey sales start to slip. But not with this guy. Let’s break down some highlights from Mr. Mahome’s resume:
- 3x Super Bowl Champion
- 3x Super Bowl MVP
- 2x NFL Most Valuable Player
- 2x First-Team All-Pro
There are plenty more accolades that Mahomes has earned, but it’s an almost embarrassingly long list. Really, the only person that Mahomes has on his radar at this point is the G.O.A.T. - Tom Brady.
4. Aidan Hutchinson - Detroit Lions Defensive Lineman
With the Lions doing so well this year, it’s a real shame that Aidan Hutchinson is expected to be out for the season with a broken leg. It likely won’t matter much for the superstar’s future. Which is probably why Detroit fans are still flocking to pick up the lineman’s merch to show their support.
5. Jayden Daniels - Washington Commanders Quarterback
It’s been quite a while since Washington fans felt like they had a true franchise quarterback to lead their squad. It seems like may have just that in the 2024 second overall pick.
Jayden Daniels didn’t waste any time showcasing his skills as the day one starter. In fact, he’s currently the betting odds favorite to earn the NFL’s Rookie of the Year Award. No wonder Commander’s fans have his jerseys soaring up the sales list.
6. Amon-Ra St. Brown - Detroit Lions Wide Receiver
Being named after the Egyptian god of the sun, air, and creation may be lofty to some, but “The Sun God” makes it seem like a perfect fit.
The Detroit Lions star wide receiver brings incredible skill and an immense amount of heart to the field week in and week out. It’s probably why the blue-collar city of Detroit has grown to appreciate the reigning First-Team All-Pro receiver so much.
7. CeeDee Lamb - Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver
Right behind Amon-Ra St. Brown in jersey rankings is another 2023 First-Team All-Pro receiver, CeeDee Lamb.
He’s been the go-to guy for Dak Prescott for five years now. Now that Prescott is out for the season due to injury, he’s really the lone offensive bright spot for the ailing Cowboys. The three-time Pro Bowler recently signed a massive extension that keeps him in Dallas through 2027, which is probably why his jersey sales are still as strong as ever.
8. Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills Quarterback
Josh Allen is once again in the hunt to be crowned the Most Valuable Player of the National Football League. Buffalo Bills fans, perhaps one of the most passionate fanbases in American football, are ferociously loyal. So it’s no wonder that Allen’s jersey enters the list of best-selling jerseys once again in 2024.
9. Justin Jefferson - Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver
It took just two years for “Jets” to elevate his game to the status of a First-Team All-Pro and NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Since doing so, his game has continued to evolve, and is widely regarded as the best wide receiver in the National Football League.
Jefferson recently earned himself a record-breaking contract extension to stick with the Vikings through at least the 2027 season. Clearly, Vikings fans are excited to have him for the long term as his jersey sales remain in the top ten yet again.
10. Maxx Crosby - Las Vegas Raiders Defensive Lineman
Rounding out the top ten best-selling jerseys in 2024 is another game-wrecker on the defensive line, Maxx Crosby. For as intense as Crosby plays, his demeanor on the field somehow matches it. It’s no wonder that Raiders fans, known as some of the most intense out there, purchase Crosby’s jersey over and over.
