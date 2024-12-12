Top Pick

The Best Caitlin Clark Apparel And Gear To Celebrate Time Magazine's Athlete of the Year

Purchases made through a link on our site may earn us a commission.

Jeff Scott

Indiana Fever

She may only be 22, but her resume is already overflowing with accolades. Now, Caitlin Clark can add another to her list - Time Magazine’s Athlete of the Year

To celebrate, we’ve gathered some of our favorite Caitlin Clark gear that University of Iowa, Indiana Fever, and general WNBA fans will love. Checkout her gear below and be proud to support an incredible athlete and person.

Iowa Hawkeyes #22 Black Caitlin Clark Replica Jersey

Iowa Hawkeyes #22 Black Caitlin Clark Replica Jersey - Best Caitlin Clark Gear
Dicks.com

Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes Jersey represents where the phenomena began. Available in gold, black and white, these fully sublimated jerseys allow you to declare to the public that you knew Clark was a big deal before she became the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year.

These authentic jerseys are comfortable to wear around, or, you can put them on display in your fan cave. Each has Clark’s number 22 displayed on the front and back, as well as her last name printed on the rear. So there’s no denying that it’s the greatest scorer in NCAA history that your representing.

Gametime Sidekicks Iowa Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark 30-Ounce Black Tumbler

Gametime Sidekicks Iowa Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark 30-Ounce Black Tumbler - Best Caitlin Clark Gear
Dicks.com

We love the look of this Gametime Sidekicks Iowa Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark 30-Ounce Black Tumbler. Whether you're a Hawkeye fan or just a Clark admirer, the black and yellow tumbler looks crisp. It has the silhouette and signature of the basketball star on one side and the Iowa Hawkeye logo on the other.

Like other high-quality tumblers, it’s made of 18/8 double-walled stainless steel and has a copper lining for ultimate temperature retention. It’s a great day-to-day tumbler that recognizes one of the best basketball players in the world. 

Caitlin Clark WNBA Jerseys

Iowa Hawkeyes #22 Black Caitlin Clark Replica Jersey - Best Caitlin Clark Gear
Dicks.com

She may only have one season under her belt, but Caitlin Clark already has some great jersey options. The Indiana Fever guard has team jerseys, All-Star jerseys, WNBA Draft jerseys, and more. Here’s a list of what’s available in order of our favorites. 

Caitlin Clark & Aliyah Boston Indiana Fever WNBA Jam T-Shirt

Caitlin Clark & Aliyah Boston Indiana Fever WNBA Jam T-Shirt - Best Caitlin Clark Gear
Fanatics.com

If you grew up with a Super Nintendo or Sega Genesis, it’s hard to argue that NBA Jam wasn’t one of the best sports video games ever made. If a modern WNBA version was developed, you know that the Indiana Fever’s roster would be led by the dynamic duo of Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston - which is what makes this Caitlin Clark & Aliyah Boston Indiana Fever WNBA Jam T-Shirt so cool. 

The t-shirt looks exactly like an old-school NBA Jam selection screen, right down to pretty accurate individual ratings for Clark and Boston. It’s a super cool shirt for any Caitlin Clark fan. 

Caitlin Clark 9TWENTY Indiana Fever Name & Number Sidepatch Adjustable Hat

Caitlin Clark 9TWENTY Indiana Fever Name & Number Sidepatch Adjustable Hat - Best Caitlin Clark Gear
Fanatics.com

9TWENTY’s Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Name & Number Hat is a beauty. Available in either red or blue, as just a Fever hat it looks fantastic. The hat has a low crown and an unstructured fit for a casual look. The Caitlin Clark hat comes with a curved bill and adjustable rear slide buckle to fit almost anyone. And the side is embroidered with “Clark 22” to let fellow WNBA fans know who your favorite player is. 

Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Youth WNBA Rookie of the Year T-Shirt

Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Youth WNBA Rookie of the Year T-Shirt - Best Caitlin Clark Gear
Fanatics.com

I wish this Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Youth WNBA Rookie of the Year T-Shirt were available for adults too, but alas, it’s only in youth sizes. Still, it’s an awesome design that your little Fever fans will look great in. 

The red shirt with yellow “2024 Rookie of the Year” lettering pops nicely. There’s a silhouette of Clark at the center. And there’s WNBA, Indian Fever, #22, and Caitlin Clark written in cursive too that helps bring the entire shirt together. 

More Awesome Caitlin Clark Gear

Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever T-Shirts/Hoodies

Caitlin Clark Rookie of the Year Shirts

Other Cool Caitlin Clark Gear


Published
Jeff Scott
JEFF SCOTT

Jeff has been helping readers find awesome new products for over half a decade. He LOVES sports. Not just the sports themselves, but the community and the feeling that comes with being a "fanatic". Whether you're looking for team gear, tailgate inspiration, man cave/she shed ideas, or anything else sports-inspired, he has some great recommendations to help with all your buying needs.

Home/Fan Apparel