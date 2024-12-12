The Best Caitlin Clark Apparel And Gear To Celebrate Time Magazine's Athlete of the Year
She may only be 22, but her resume is already overflowing with accolades. Now, Caitlin Clark can add another to her list - Time Magazine’s Athlete of the Year.
To celebrate, we’ve gathered some of our favorite Caitlin Clark gear that University of Iowa, Indiana Fever, and general WNBA fans will love. Checkout her gear below and be proud to support an incredible athlete and person.
Iowa Hawkeyes #22 Black Caitlin Clark Replica Jersey
Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes Jersey represents where the phenomena began. Available in gold, black and white, these fully sublimated jerseys allow you to declare to the public that you knew Clark was a big deal before she became the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year.
These authentic jerseys are comfortable to wear around, or, you can put them on display in your fan cave. Each has Clark’s number 22 displayed on the front and back, as well as her last name printed on the rear. So there’s no denying that it’s the greatest scorer in NCAA history that your representing.
- Buy the Gold Caitlin Clark Jersey at Dicks
- Buy the White Caitlin Clark Jersey at Dicks
- Buy the Black Caitlin Clark Jersey at Dicks
Gametime Sidekicks Iowa Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark 30-Ounce Black Tumbler
We love the look of this Gametime Sidekicks Iowa Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark 30-Ounce Black Tumbler. Whether you're a Hawkeye fan or just a Clark admirer, the black and yellow tumbler looks crisp. It has the silhouette and signature of the basketball star on one side and the Iowa Hawkeye logo on the other.
Like other high-quality tumblers, it’s made of 18/8 double-walled stainless steel and has a copper lining for ultimate temperature retention. It’s a great day-to-day tumbler that recognizes one of the best basketball players in the world.
Caitlin Clark WNBA Jerseys
She may only have one season under her belt, but Caitlin Clark already has some great jersey options. The Indiana Fever guard has team jerseys, All-Star jerseys, WNBA Draft jerseys, and more. Here’s a list of what’s available in order of our favorites.
- Buy the Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever GameDay Greats Jersey at Fanatics
- Buy the Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Nike WNBA Draft Rebel Edition Jersey at Fanatics
- Buy the Caitlin Clark GameDay Greats WNBA All-Star Game Jersey in Black at Fanatics
Caitlin Clark & Aliyah Boston Indiana Fever WNBA Jam T-Shirt
If you grew up with a Super Nintendo or Sega Genesis, it’s hard to argue that NBA Jam wasn’t one of the best sports video games ever made. If a modern WNBA version was developed, you know that the Indiana Fever’s roster would be led by the dynamic duo of Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston - which is what makes this Caitlin Clark & Aliyah Boston Indiana Fever WNBA Jam T-Shirt so cool.
The t-shirt looks exactly like an old-school NBA Jam selection screen, right down to pretty accurate individual ratings for Clark and Boston. It’s a super cool shirt for any Caitlin Clark fan.
Caitlin Clark 9TWENTY Indiana Fever Name & Number Sidepatch Adjustable Hat
9TWENTY’s Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Name & Number Hat is a beauty. Available in either red or blue, as just a Fever hat it looks fantastic. The hat has a low crown and an unstructured fit for a casual look. The Caitlin Clark hat comes with a curved bill and adjustable rear slide buckle to fit almost anyone. And the side is embroidered with “Clark 22” to let fellow WNBA fans know who your favorite player is.
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Youth WNBA Rookie of the Year T-Shirt
I wish this Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Youth WNBA Rookie of the Year T-Shirt were available for adults too, but alas, it’s only in youth sizes. Still, it’s an awesome design that your little Fever fans will look great in.
The red shirt with yellow “2024 Rookie of the Year” lettering pops nicely. There’s a silhouette of Clark at the center. And there’s WNBA, Indian Fever, #22, and Caitlin Clark written in cursive too that helps bring the entire shirt together.
More Awesome Caitlin Clark Gear
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever T-Shirts/Hoodies
- Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Nike WNBA Draft Explorer Edition Player Name & Number T-Shirt
- Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever round21 Indiana Bound Pullover Hoodie
- Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Behind the Back T-Shirt
Caitlin Clark Rookie of the Year Shirts
- Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Nike WNBA Rookie of the Year T-Shirt
- Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever round21 WNBA Rookie of the Year T-Shirt
- Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Stadium Essentials WNBA Rookie of the Year T-Shirt
Other Cool Caitlin Clark Gear
- WinCraft Caitlin Clark Rookie of the Year Premium Pennant
- Wilson Caitlin Clark WNBA Ascent Basketball
- Uncanny Brands Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark 8" Plush
- Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2025 12” x 12” Player Wall Calendar