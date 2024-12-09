Top Pick

The Best Sports Ugly Christmas Sweaters For Your Festive Fandom

Ugly Christmas sweaters are a holiday trademark. But when you combine them with sports, it becomes a bit of a competition too.

These sports themed ugly Christmas sweaters are awesome to wear during the winter months. Even after Christmas, the designs state that you're festive yet passionate about your team. Look through our favorite ones below and get yourself a few.

FOCO Dear Santa Light Up Sweater

The FOCO Dear Santa Light Up Sweater is one of the more fun ugly sports Christmas sweaters out there. The sweater's center is a blackboard message to Santa declaring that all you really want for Christmas is a Super Bowl for your team. And you've been good this year too!

But the real highlight is that actual lights are woven into the sweater's fabric so you walk around brightly looking like living Christmas decor. The sweater is 100% cotton with a rib-knit crew neck too for ultimate comfort.

Buy the FOCO Dear Santa Light Up Sweater on the FOCO Shop

FOCO NBA Thematic Knit Sweater

These FOCO NBA Thematic Knit Sweaters look fantastic. Each team version listed on the FOCO Shop seems to have a design that's unique. But all are made of 100% cotton knit that promises to keep you warm while you watch basketball on Christmas day and beyond.

Buy the FOCO NBA Thematic Knit Sweater on FOCO

FOCO Busy Block Snowfall Sweater

The FOCO Busy Block Snowfall Sweater is exactly what you imagine when you think of a typical ugly Christmas sweater. The one pictured is Michigan Wolverines-themed, but the outlet offers designs for a variety of NFL and NCAA football teams.

FOCO's Busy Block Sweater is 66% cotton and 33% polyester for comfort and warmth. Team logos, snowflakes, and tree accents give the sports ugly Christmas sweater plenty of character. And they're available in sizes small through 2XL to fit most sports fans.

Buy the FOCO Busy Block Sweater on the FOCO Shop

FOCO NFL Wordmark Sweater

The FOCO NFL Wordmark Sweater, is, well, ugly. But that's the point, right?

Your favorite NFL team's name is prominent right across the center of the chest. There are snowflakes, reindeer, and trees horizontally placed throughout the NFL sweater's design. And it's available in a range of sizes and team options.

Buy the FOCO NFL Wordmark Sweater on Amazon

FOCO NFL Cardigan Sweater

The FOCO NFL Cardigan Sweater may be my favorite of all the ugly sports Christmas sweaters. I can just imagine a bunch of gentlemen outdoors with their cigar of choice looking ridiculous - yet great - in their various team versions.

The cardigan style keeps necks warm when you're venturing out in the elements. The style looks great with your team logo on one side and a secondary logo with the squad's established date on the other. And the caramel brown buttons along the center just give it added distinguishability.

Buy the FOCO NFL Cardigan Sweater on Amazon

FOCO NFL Printed Primary Logo Lightweight Holiday Sweater

If you're looking for a sports ugly Christmas sweater with a lighter feel, the FOCO NFL Printed Primary Logo Lightweight Holiday Sweater is it.

First off, the design looks awesome. Your team logo is blown up and featured prominently across the entire front of the lightweight sweater. Then, for added flair, there are footballs, reindeer, and snowflakes scattered throughout the rest of the polyester based design.

Buy the FOCO NFL Printed Primary Logo Lightweight Holiday Sweater on Amazon

USA Soccer Cotton Knit Sweater

USA Soccer gets some love here with this fantastic-looking USA Soccer Cotton Knit Sweater. The Christmas sweater is adorned with the USA logo at the center. And it's accented by soccer balls, snowflakes, stars, and other shapes.

The USA Soccer sweater is comprised of cotton and rib-knit to keep you comfortable and warm. And the rear even touts the number 22 to sybolize either the country's last World Cup run, or defender Joe Scally - we'll let you be the judge.

Buy the USA Soccer Cotton Knit Sweater on the FOCO Shop

FOCO NFL Team Big Logo Ugly Sweater

The FOCO NFL Team Big Logo Ugly Sweater is simple and straight to the point. It's a basic ugly sweater with your favorite NFL team's logo at the center of the chest.

The sweater also features an "established" section towards the waist of the design. And the upper back of the NFL sweater announces the team that your repping this holiday season.

Buy the FOCO NFL Team Big Logo Ugly Sweater on Amazon

