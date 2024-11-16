The 7 Best Ab Workouts That Will Actually Get Results
Ready to turn your core into a rock-solid fortress?
First, let’s get one thing straight: abs are made in the kitchen. You could do crunches till kingdom come, but if you’re living on a steady diet of cheeseburgers and Netflix marathons, your abs will stay right where they are—hidden.
That said, the right ab workouts can tighten and tone your core, and when combined with a solid diet, can help those muscles finally make their red carpet debut.
Here are seven best ab workouts that’ll help reveal your abs—and make your core training a bit more fun.
1. Planks
Planks are the OG ab exercise—they look simple, but the burn is real. They engage your entire core, not to mention shoulders, glutes, and lower back.
Here’s a quick mix to keep your planking from getting stale:
- Forearm Plank: Prop up on your forearms and hold for 30–60 seconds. Don’t let those hips sag!
- Side Plank: Balance on one side for some serious oblique action.
- Spider Plank: Pull one knee to your elbow like Spider-Man scaling a wall—try not to fall over.
Mix and match for 30-second holds, and feel the full-core power kick in.
2. Bicycle Crunches
Bicycle crunches give your abs and obliques a one-two punch.
Lying on your back, bring one knee toward the opposite elbow in a twist, alternating sides like you’re pedaling. It’s basically cycling, but on the floor and without the breeze.
This exercise is great because it hits both upper and lower abs while also getting those side muscles involved.
Go for 15–20 reps per side, keeping the motion slow and controlled to make sure every twist counts.
3. Russian Twist
Russian twists are ideal for focusing on the obliques while also activating the deeper core muscles.
To do a Russian twist, sit on the floor, lean back slightly, lift your feet, and rotate your torso side to side, tapping the floor beside each hip. Add a dumbbell or even a water bottle for extra resistance.
This one’s all about balance and rotation, so it works well in a circuit.
Aim for 15–20 twists per side and remember to move slowly and breathe—you’ll really feel that burn!
4. Mountain Climbers
Mountain Climbers are the multitaskers of ab workouts: they’re part cardio, part core.
Get into a plank position (yep, it’s back), and bring one knee to your chest, then switch. The idea is to “run” in place, except it feels like scaling Everest.
Mountain climbers are a great way to mix core strength with cardio. Try for 30–60 seconds, and see if you can make it the whole time without sneaking a glance at the clock!
5. Leg Raises
Now, leg raises sound simple because all you do is lie down and lift your legs. But make no mistake; they are a killer for your lower abs.
Start flat on your back, then lift your legs up till they’re at a 90-degree angle, then slowly lower them down. Hover just above the floor before raising them again.
This exercise is perfect for the lower core, which can be a tough area to target. Aim for 12–15 reps, focusing on controlled movement.
6. Reverse Crunches
Reverse crunches are like crunches with a twist—literally.
Lie on your back with knees bent, then bring your knees toward your chest while lifting your hips off the floor slightly.
It’s a small move, but it targets the lower abs without the neck strain of a traditional crunch.
Reverse crunches are gentle on the upper body but fire up the lower core. Go for 12–15 reps and keep each rep controlled.
7. V-Ups
V-Ups are for those ready to take their core game up a notch.
Lie flat with arms overhead, then lift both your legs and upper body to meet in the middle, forming a “V” shape, and lower back down. It’s a full core workout in one move.
V-Ups are intense, so start with 8–10 reps and take your time with each one. Your entire core will be activated, and you’ll probably feel it the next day, too. But hey, what’s a workout without a little friendly soreness?
Incorporating these ab exercises into your routine—alongside a balanced diet, cardio, and total-body strength training—creates a complete recipe for core success.
