The Best Home Gym Equipment In 2024: For Small And Large Spaces
Whether you have a dedicated home gym or a cozy corner, these versatile, functional, and even stylish pieces of equipment will help you stay active without sacrificing space or aesthetics. From beginner-friendly tools to advanced training devices, there's something here for every fitness enthusiast.
Here's the best home gym equipment selected by our editors.
WalkPad Under-Desk Treadmill
The WalkPad Under-Desk Treadmill offers a sleek, minimalist design perfect for home offices or small spaces. Tailored for walking or light jogging, this treadmill helps you to stay active while working, watching TV, or catching up on reading. Equipped with a quiet motor and remote control for easy operation, it’s designed to integrate seamlessly into your daily routine. Its compact design means it can be easily stored under a bed or couch when not in use.
Why It's Great for Home Workouts: This space-saving treadmill lets you multitask while staying active, making it perfect for those with busy schedules or limited time for dedicated exercise.
$139.99 from Amazon
Bala Bangles
Bala Bangles combine practicality with style, offering a modern take on traditional wrist and ankle weights. Each set is made from durable materials, featuring soft silicone wrapped around recycled stainless steel. They’re adjustable to ensure a comfortable fit, making them perfect for all-day wear or specific workout sessions. Add them to your yoga flow, pilates routine, or even a casual walk to enhance resistance and maximize calorie burn. Available in a variety of colors and pounds, these weights are as fashionable as they are functional.
Why It's Great for Home Workouts: Compact, easy to use, and versatile, Bala Bangles allow you to intensify your workout without requiring additional space or bulky equipment. They’re ideal for those looking to tone muscles while multitasking around the house.
$65 at Bala Bangles
CAP Barbell Rubber Hex Dumbbell
The CAP Barbell Rubber Hex Dumbbell is a reliable, durable option for anyone starting or continuing a home strength-training journey. Constructed from solid cast iron with a protective rubber coating, these dumbbells are designed to last while keeping your floors safe from scratches. Its hexagonal shape prevents rolling, making it easy to store and safer for floor-based exercises. Whether you’re working on bicep curls, tricep kickbacks, or weighted lunges, this dumbbell is up for the challenge.
Why It's Great for Home Workouts: Affordable, durable, and versatile, this dumbbell is a cornerstone of strength training. It doesn’t take up much space and is perfect for a variety of exercises targeting multiple muscle groups.
Get it at Amazon or Walmart
Stakt Mat
The Stakt Mat is more than just a yoga mat; it’s a versatile fitness accessory. Its high-density foam provides extra cushioning, making it ideal for yoga, pilates, and strength training. The foldable design allows you to use it as a yoga block for added support or to stack it for increased height during stretches or exercises. Durable and slip-resistant, it’s designed to withstand even the most intense workouts while keeping you comfortable and secure.
Why It's Great for Home Workouts: This multipurpose mat offers excellent grip and versatility, making it suitable for a wide range of exercises, from gentle stretches to challenging strength sessions. or Stakt
$88 at Amazon or Stakt
The Ness Trampoline
The Ness Trampoline is a stylish, low-impact fitness tool that makes cardio workouts fun and effective. Its sleek, modern design fits beautifully into any home, while the included one-month subscription to Ness Digital classes ensures you’ll never run out of inspiration. The trampoline provides a fun way to improve balance, coordination, and cardiovascular health without putting stress on your joints. Bonus: The classes are a personal favorite, offering dynamic, upbeat sessions that keep you coming back for more!
Why It's Great for Home Workouts: This trampoline combines functionality with flair, providing a unique and enjoyable cardio solution. The digital classes add a layer of motivation, whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned fitness enthusiast.
$369.99 at The Ness
FightCamp Boxing Package
The FightCamp Boxing Package is an all-in-one home boxing system that includes a freestanding punching bag, gloves, quick wraps, ankle wraps, heart rate monitor, a console, and four trackers. Designed to make boxing accessible and fun, it features an app with guided workouts, personalized programs, and real-time punch-tracking feedback. The kit is perfect for beginners and advanced boxers alike, helping you improve endurance, strength, and coordination.
Why It's Great for Home Workouts: Boxing is a fantastic cardio and strength workout, and this kit brings the intensity and excitement of the boxing gym right into your home. Its interactive features keep you motivated while tracking progress.
$699 at FightCamp
PAETA Foldable Pilates Reformer
Bring the elegance and effectiveness of a pilates studio into your home with the PAETA Foldable Pilates Reformer. Designed for portability and versatility, this reformer features adjustable resistance bands, a smooth sliding platform, and supportive shoulder blocks for stability during exercises. Whether you're targeting your core, improving flexibility, or toning your entire body, this reformer provides a full-body workout tailored to your skill level. Its foldable frame makes it easy to store when not in use.
Why It's Great for Home Workouts: Pilates reformers are excellent for enhancing strength, balance, and flexibility, and this model offers studio-quality features in a space-saving design.
$309.99 at Amazon
Fit Simplify Resistance Bands
Fit Simplify Resistance Bands offer a simple, effective way to add resistance to your workouts without bulky equipment. This set includes five bands, each with a different resistance level to accommodate a variety of exercises and fitness levels. Made from high-quality natural latex, these bands are durable, stretchable, and portable, making them a great addition to any home or travel workout routine. Use them for strength training, rehabilitation, or flexibility exercises.
Why It's Great for Home Workouts: Lightweight, affordable, and versatile, resistance bands are a must-have for anyone looking to enhance their workouts on the go or at home.
$9.98 at Amazon
NordicTrack Treadmill
The NordicTrack T Series 6.5S Treadmill is a full-sized cardio machine featuring a spacious running surface, incline capabilities, and interactive workout programs. With a powerful motor, this treadmill can support speeds up to 10 mph, while its foldable design allows for convenient storage. The built-in touchscreen display connects to iFit for guided workouts, virtual running trails, and personalized fitness plans.
Why It's Great for Home Workouts: This treadmill offers high performance, durability, and cutting-edge technology. Its interactive features make indoor workouts engaging and challenging.
$799 at Amazon
Total Gym XLS
The Total Gym XLS is an all-in-one resistance training machine that targets every major muscle group. With over 70 exercises possible, it offers unmatched versatility for strength training, stretching, and cardio. Featuring an adjustable glide board, multiple attachments, and a DVD workout guide, this machine suits users of all fitness levels. Its foldable design allows for easy storage despite its comprehensive capabilities.
Why It's Great for Home Workouts: This machine is perfect for those looking to build strength and flexibility with minimal impact on their joints. It’s ideal for anyone wanting a compact, versatile solution for full-body workouts.
$439.99 at Amazon
ECHANFIT Rowing Machine
The ECHANFIT Magnetic Rowing Machine delivers a full-body workout with its smooth, quiet, and adjustable resistance levels. Designed for home use, it features a foldable frame for easy storage and a comfortable seat to support longer sessions. The rower’s LCD monitor tracks time, distance, calories, and strokes per minute, providing all the data you need to stay on top of your goals. Rowing is a low-impact, high-calorie-burn exercise, making it ideal for all fitness levels.
Why It's Great for Home Workouts: This rowing machine offers an efficient, low-impact workout that engages your entire body while being compact and easy to store. It’s perfect for those who want to build strength and endurance without straining their joints.
$139.98 at Amazon
LET'S SWEAT
No matter how much space you have, this gear and equipment help make your home gym a reality. Still looking for some extra motivation to work out at home? Check out our top tips and tricks to get your heart rate pumping even on the laziest of days.
Related
Get This Peloton Indoor Exercise Bike For $500 Off With This Limited Time Deal On Amazon
Best Deals On Fitness Watches During Amazon's Black Friday Sale