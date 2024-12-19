Best Basketballs For Indoors, Outdoors And Training
You may not realize it, but when you’re searching for the best basketball, there’s a lot of factors to consider. Are you looking for indoor basketballs, outdoor basketballs, or an indoor/outdoor hybrid? Do you need a men’s basketball, women’s basketball, or kid’s basketball? There’s a lot to think about.
We’ve done the dirty work for you and have come up with the best basketballs in a variety of categories. So, save yourself some time and browse our selections below to choose the right basketball for your play style.
Top Pick: Wilson NBA Official Game Basketball
It may seem like an obvious choice, but of course the NBA’s official ball of choice is the best basketball out there. The Wilson NBA Official Game Basketball is more expensive than most other options, but there are reasons for that.
The Wilson NBA Official Game Basketball is comprised of 100% genuine Horween leather. Because of the cover’s authenticity, the ball comes out of the box feeling a bit slick. But just like with a new baseball glove, it just needs to be played with a bit to break it in and give it a fantastic feel.
Wilson constructed the ball with an inflation retention lining that ensures it doesn’t quickly deflate. And the NBA Pro Seams built into the ball’s exterior give players superior ball handling and shooting control.
The ball is 29.5” (Size 7) which is regulation NBA size. The only thing we’d warn about the Wilson NBA Official Game Basketball is that it’s genuine leather exterior will have it wear down quicker with outdoor/concrete play. Due to the investment you’re making with this one, we’d suggest using it indoors only.
Price: $200 at Amazon | $200 at Wilson
Best Indoor Ball: Wilson Evolution Indoor Game Basketball
If you don’t want to splurge on the official NBA ball, we’d recommend the Wilson Evolution Indoor Game Basketball instead. Designed with Wilson's Premium Evo Microfiber Composite Cover, the feel of the indoor basketball is top-notch. And it's designed to be durable and long-lasting too.
The Wilson Evolution comes in a trio of sizes to accommodate a wide range of players. You can order it in Size 5 (27.5"), Size 6 (28.5"), and Size 7 (29.5"). And it comes in seven different color combinations as well so you can purchase one that best fits your taste and style.
Price: $80 at Amazon | $80 at Wilson
Best Outdoor Ball: Spalding Street Performance All-Surface Outdoor Basketball
When you’re primarily balling outdoors, you’re going to need a basketball that’s designed to hold up better on rougher surfaces. For that, the Spalding Street Performance All-Surface Outdoor Basketball looks to be one of the best options out there.
Available in Sizes 5, 6, and 7, the Spalding Street Performance Basketball is made with a molded rubber cover that holds up better than the leather basketball options. The ball’s grip is still great thanks to deep channel grooves. And Spalding offers their Street Performance balls in a variety of styles and colors to match your personality on the court.
Pirce: $14-40 at Amazon
Best Smart Ball: Spalding TF DNA Smart Basketball
Smart basketballs have become an emerging trend of late. These balls feature the ability to track a player’s skillset and give recommendations on how to upgrade their game. The Spalding TF DNA Smart Basketball is the best of the best in this category, boasting the ability to increase a basketball player’s shot accuracy by up to 15%.
In conjunction with the iOS app, the Spalding TF DNA Smart Basketball tracks your play over time to provide useful feedback. It tracks your makes, misses, shot locations, and more. Instant feedback is given so you can adjust on the fly. There are leaderboards, competitions, and in-app gamifications that will help incentivize players to build on their skills. And you get a free year's subscription of the companion app with your purchase of the ball too.
Price: $160 at Amazon
Other Basketballs to Consider
Best Basketballs for Kids
Best Training Basketballs
