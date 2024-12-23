9 Best Gym Bags And Backpacks For All Your Sports And Fitness Needs
A good gym bag is more than just a tote for your workout gear—it’s a crucial tool for staying organized, prepared, and stylish. Whether you’re squeezing in workouts between meetings, braving the rain on your commute, or carrying gear for multiple sports, the right bag can make all the difference.
This curated list of top gym bags covers every need, from waterproof options to bags with dedicated laptop compartments. No matter your fitness routine or lifestyle, there's a perfect gym or sports bag waiting for you.
Let’s dive into our top picks.
Best Overall: Patagonia Black Hole Duffle 55L
Durable, water-repellent, and versatile with backpack straps, making it ideal for gym sessions or travel. Its TPU-laminated recycled polyester fabric ensures longevity, while a D-shaped opening provides easy access to your gear.
Price: $169 at REI
Best Backpack: Alo Yoga Stow Backpack
Combining form and function, this sleek bag transitions seamlessly from the gym to casual outings. It includes a laptop sleeve, multiple compartments, and is lightweight and stylish.
Price: $178 at Alo
Best Waterproof Option: Yeti Panga 50L duffle
Built for rugged conditions, this waterproof bag ensures your gear stays dry, whether you're headed to the pool or braving the elements.
Price: $300 at Yeti | $300 at Amazon
Best For Organization: Aer Gym Duffle 3
With separate compartments for shoes, gym gear, and electronics, this bag is perfect for keeping everything in its place. Its minimalist design also makes it suitable for work.
Price: $169 at Aer
Best Budget Pick: Nike Utility Power Duffle
Affordable yet durable, this bag offers plenty of storage, including a ventilated compartment for shoes or wet items.
Price: $75 Nike
Best For Travel: Peak Design Travel Dufflepack 65L
With adjustable straps, expandable storage, and waterproof fabric, this duffle-meets-backpack is ideal for gym-goers who travel frequently.
Price: $219 Peak Design | $219 at Amazon
Best For Commuters: Dagne Dover Landon Carryall
This extra-large bag features a padded laptop compartment and shoe bag, ideal for gym-goers heading straight to work.
Price: $245 at Dagne Dover
Best Compact Option: Away Outdoor Duffle
This ultra-lightweight bag is water-resistant, abrasion-resistant, and features a shoulder strap, perfect for carrying gym essentials.
Price: $112 at Away
Best For Team Sports: Under Armour Undeniable 5.0 Duffle
Durable and roomy, this bag is designed to hold team gear with ease. Its multiple compartments and affordability make it a popular choice.
Price: $60 Under Armour
Investing in a gym bag tailored to your specific needs ensures that your gear stays secure, your transitions between activities are seamless, and your workout game stays strong. Find the one that fits your lifestyle.