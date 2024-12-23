Top Pick

9 Best Gym Bags And Backpacks For All Your Sports And Fitness Needs

Kelsey Tucker

Aer

A good gym bag is more than just a tote for your workout gear—it’s a crucial tool for staying organized, prepared, and stylish. Whether you’re squeezing in workouts between meetings, braving the rain on your commute, or carrying gear for multiple sports, the right bag can make all the difference.

This curated list of top gym bags covers every need, from waterproof options to bags with dedicated laptop compartments. No matter your fitness routine or lifestyle, there's a perfect gym or sports bag waiting for you.

Let’s dive into our top picks.

Best Overall: Patagonia Black Hole Duffle 55L

Patagonia
Patagonia

Durable, water-repellent, and versatile with backpack straps, making it ideal for gym sessions or travel. Its TPU-laminated recycled polyester fabric ensures longevity, while a D-shaped opening provides easy access to your gear.

Price: $169 at REI

Best Backpack: Alo Yoga Stow Backpack

Alo backpack
Alo

Combining form and function, this sleek bag transitions seamlessly from the gym to casual outings. It includes a laptop sleeve, multiple compartments, and is lightweight and stylish.

Price: $178 at Alo

Best Waterproof Option: Yeti Panga 50L duffle

Yeti Duffle
Yeti

Built for rugged conditions, this waterproof bag ensures your gear stays dry, whether you're headed to the pool or braving the elements.

Price: $300 at Yeti | $300 at Amazon

Best For Organization: Aer Gym Duffle 3

Aer Duffl
Aer

With separate compartments for shoes, gym gear, and electronics, this bag is perfect for keeping everything in its place. Its minimalist design also makes it suitable for work.

Price: $169 at Aer 

Best Budget Pick: Nike Utility Power Duffle

Nike Duffle
Nike

Affordable yet durable, this bag offers plenty of storage, including a ventilated compartment for shoes or wet items.

Price: $75 Nike

Best For Travel: Peak Design Travel Dufflepack 65L

Peak Design Dufflepack
Peak Design


With adjustable straps, expandable storage, and waterproof fabric, this duffle-meets-backpack is ideal for gym-goers who travel frequently.

Price: $219 Peak Design | $219 at Amazon

Best For Commuters: Dagne Dover Landon Carryall

Dagne Dover Landon Carryall
Dagne Dover

This extra-large bag features a padded laptop compartment and shoe bag, ideal for gym-goers heading straight to work.

Price: $245 at Dagne Dover

Best Compact Option: Away Outdoor Duffle

Away
Away

This ultra-lightweight bag is water-resistant, abrasion-resistant, and features a shoulder strap, perfect for carrying gym essentials.

Price: $112 at Away

Best For Team Sports: Under Armour Undeniable 5.0 Duffle

Under Armour
Under Armou

Durable and roomy, this bag is designed to hold team gear with ease. Its multiple compartments and affordability make it a popular choice.

Price: $60 Under Armour

Investing in a gym bag tailored to your specific needs ensures that your gear stays secure, your transitions between activities are seamless, and your workout game stays strong. Find the one that fits your lifestyle.

Drawing from her deep roots in New York sports media, Kelsey Tucker brings a dynamic blend of storytelling prowess and marketing savvy to the industry. A Sports Marketing Associate at Optimal Sports Management, she orchestrates impactful campaigns and partnerships for NFL and NCAA clients. Her byline appears regularly on On SI's New York Giants coverage, building on her earlier work at Pinstripe Alley where she honed her voice covering Yankees baseball. Armed with a BFA in Writing from SCAD and specialized certifications in Sports Marketing, Kelsey combines her industry expertise with sharp product insights to guide readers to the gear and merchandise that enhances their fan

